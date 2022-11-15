Read full article on original website
Mitchell United Way meets 2022 fundraising goal
The Mitchell United Way once again hit its fundraising goal this year. The target was $420,000. At an event at Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday, it was revealed that $421,000 was raised for the 2022 campaign. This year’s fundraising theme was We Won’t Let Go. Top donors were...
More plans unveiled for former Ramada Inn in Mitchell
More plans have been unveiled for the former Ramada Inn located on the west side of Mitchell. Workforce housing is being planned for much of the complex. A new events venue called Love Every Event Venue will also open there next year. Two Mitchell natives are behind the idea. Melissa Tuttle bought the building, and Brooke Stransky will manage the new venue. The two already operate a wedding planning business called Plan to Plan Weddings with Tuttle owning a venue in Tea. Stransky says tours of the venue will begin in March, and events will be booked there starting in June. It will feature a full bar with open catering. There will also be an on-site bridal suite and groom’s room for wedding day preparation. Weddings with up to 300 people can be booked at Love Every Event Venue.
“CHEF” THE PUPPY! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Chef came to us because his owner cannot afford the pup and his home is too small. He is 5-1/2 months old and is a male. Chef is very active and good with other dogs. He has started on housebreaking and was kenneled when home alone. To set up a time to meet Chef, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Virginia “Ginny” Casey, 90, Mitchell
Virginia died Saturday, November 12 at Brookstone Village in Omaha, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 22 at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, November 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a prayer service beginning at 7 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
“SOPHIE” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Sophie was found in our breezeway with her kittens. She is an adult female who likes everyone she meets. Sophie is sweet and lovable. To set up a time to meet Sophie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Wayne F. Brooks, 92, Lake Andes
Wayne went to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 15 at Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 am, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
