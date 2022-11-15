More plans have been unveiled for the former Ramada Inn located on the west side of Mitchell. Workforce housing is being planned for much of the complex. A new events venue called Love Every Event Venue will also open there next year. Two Mitchell natives are behind the idea. Melissa Tuttle bought the building, and Brooke Stransky will manage the new venue. The two already operate a wedding planning business called Plan to Plan Weddings with Tuttle owning a venue in Tea. Stransky says tours of the venue will begin in March, and events will be booked there starting in June. It will feature a full bar with open catering. There will also be an on-site bridal suite and groom’s room for wedding day preparation. Weddings with up to 300 people can be booked at Love Every Event Venue.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO