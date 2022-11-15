Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO