▶️ 5 things to know Thursday
Ian Cranston guilty of manslaughter in death of Barry Washington Jr. Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
Jury Now Deliberating In Cranston Murder Trial
BEND, OR -- The fate of Ian Cranston is now in the hands of the jury. Central Oregon Daily News reports Judge Beth Bagley dismissed the two alternate jurors, Tuesday, and gave strict instructions to the other 12 that a guilty verdict must be unanimous. Cranston is charged with second...
▶️ Meth, guns and cash seized in Bend man’s arrest, DCSO says
A Bend man has been arrested after drugs, multiple firearms and cash was seized in a bust by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts) Theft I by Receiving (stolen firearm) The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a...
▶️ Closing arguments in Ian Cranston murder trial expected Tuesday
The prosecution and defense in the case both stated Monday what they believe the jury should and should not decide on when deliberations begin. Those deliberations could begin Tuesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing...
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools
Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97
Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114
Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking
A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam claims to be sheriff
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office. At least one victim lost a large amount of money. Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they have received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money.
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
One person dies in two-vehicle crash, says Oregon State Police
JEFFERSON COUNTY — There was a fatal two-vehicle car crash on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to officials. Emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 97 near milepost 76. A preliminary investigation revealed that a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by 75-year-old Theodore Church of Prineville, crossed into...
Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK
Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, The post Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK appeared first on KTVZ.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
