‘Wakanda Forever’ Seeing $66M Second Weekend; What’s Going On With Adult Pics ‘She Said’ & ‘The Menu’? – Saturday Update
SATURDAY UPDATE: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $66M, -64%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing it this weekend, then they’re seeing it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was always bound to be a steep drop in the Friday to Friday coming off the Veterans Day holiday and previews a week ago, that number being -79% for $17.9M yesterday. Even though...
‘White Noise’ Star Greta Gerwig & Composer Danny Elfman Dive Deep Into Noah Baumbach’s “Hilarious, Dark And Crazy” Film – Contenders L.A.
While White Noise is set in the 1980s, its story of a society that doesn’t know how to deal with an impending ecological disaster that threatens their lives is a dark reflection of our own times, and that, says star Greta Gerwig, is exactly what drew her to the film. “It was hilarious, it’s dark, it’s crazy. It feels like it understands how we can’t cope with anything,” she said during a panel for the Netflix movie at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “And I felt like, obviously it’s Don DeLillo’s genius,...
