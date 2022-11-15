Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
suggest.com
This Is Why Lisa Marie Presley Still Lives With Her Ex, Danny Keough￼
Elvis Presley was the inimitable king of rock and roll. Decades after his death, he is still considered music royalty and one of the foremost pop culture icons of the 20th century. Fans were riveted by every aspect of his life while he was alive. Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967 and the birth of their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year were among the hottest celebrity topics of that era.
Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Reflects On His Father’s Death in Rare Interview: ‘It’s Still a Process’
Proud son. Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, reflected on the passing of his late father 13 years after his death at the Thriller Night Halloween party in Los Angeles. “It’s still a process for me, a grieving process and a journey that I’ve been on,” Prince told Entertainment...
Aaron Carter shared sad and eerie final post about ‘being gone’ just hours before his shocking death at 34
AARON Carter's death has shocked fans as it came hours after his final social media. The musician has died at age 34 on Saturday, The U.S. Sun confirmed. Aaron was tragically found deceased on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor's body was found "unresponsive...
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
How Keanu Reeves Allegedly Feels After Being Called Out For Still Being Alive By Matthew Perry In His New Book
How does Keanu Reeves feel about the comments Matthew Perry made in his memoir?
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Chef Ben Shocks Fans and Would Return to ‘Below Deck’ – ‘I’m Coming Around,’ He Teased
After insisting he would never return to 'Below Deck,' chef Ben Robinson is having a change of heart and said he'd now consider even a full season.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, and Every Other Holiday Special Coming Your Way
The weather is getting chilly, and the holiday decorations are coming out of storage — and you know what that means! The most wonderful time of the year also means a slew of holiday specials hitting the airwaves, featuring some of your favorite celebrities and musicians alongside beloved traditions you remember from childhood.
‘Glee’s Kevin McHale & Jenna Ushkowitz Reveal If They Thought About Quitting In Exhausting Early Seasons (Exclusive)
The Gleeks out there are rejoicing now that Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have brought back their podcast. They’re starting over from the beginning with their And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast and opening up about everything. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kevin and Jenna about whether or not they ever thought about quitting the show when they were doing everything from filming the show to going on tour to constant press.
Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert
Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
Takeoff’s Funeral Brings Out Fans, Family, And Celebrity Friends
Takeoff of Atlanta trio Migos was celebrated Friday at his heavily-attended funeral service in his hometown, with fans, family and friends flocking to the State Farm Arena to pay their respects. Relatives of the rapper chose not to allow media into the homegoing service, and also took an extra step to ensure privacy by confiscating all recording devices while mourners were inside. Some fans, however, shared glimpses of the occasion via social media, including “Hip-Hop Hoarder” Nu Face, who shared snaps of the scene outside of the arena ahead of the service. More from VIBE.comYung Miami Defends Outfit Choice, Snapping...
Stereogum
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
I’m a Celebrity 2022: Does the winner get any prize money?
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow, with a new group of contestants competing to be named King or Queen of the Castle.Many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as it was in Wales for the past two years).The celebrities are paid a set fee to appear on the show, but this amount varies from contestant to...
We’ve Never Seen Paris Jackson Look So Happy & Thriving in These Gorgeous Fall-Themed Photos
While Paris Jackson always looks radiant and stunning, these new photos show she may be the happiest we’ve ever seen her. And we truly love seeing the “Lighthouse” singer so happy and thriving!. On Nov 15, Jackson shared a series of photos from her recent fall-themed adventures...
In Style
Aaron Carter Has Died at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ.
Elizabeth Allen-Dick Reveals Why She Was “Bawling” Watching Dad Tim Allen In The Santa Clause
Watch: The Santa Clauses Cast Talks Bringing Back Beloved Holiday Film. After watching The Santa Clause for the first time, Elizabeth Allen-Dick needed some holiday cheer of her own. The young actress, who made her television debut alongside dad Tim Allen in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses spinoff series, is sharing...
