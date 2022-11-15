ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suggest.com

This Is Why Lisa Marie Presley Still Lives With Her Ex, Danny Keough￼

Elvis Presley was the inimitable king of rock and roll. Decades after his death, he is still considered music royalty and one of the foremost pop culture icons of the 20th century. Fans were riveted by every aspect of his life while he was alive. Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967 and the birth of their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year were among the hottest celebrity topics of that era.
US Magazine

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
HollywoodLife

‘Glee’s Kevin McHale & Jenna Ushkowitz Reveal If They Thought About Quitting In Exhausting Early Seasons (Exclusive)

The Gleeks out there are rejoicing now that Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have brought back their podcast. They’re starting over from the beginning with their And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast and opening up about everything. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kevin and Jenna about whether or not they ever thought about quitting the show when they were doing everything from filming the show to going on tour to constant press.
Rolling Stone

Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert

Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral Brings Out Fans, Family, And Celebrity Friends

Takeoff of Atlanta trio Migos was celebrated Friday at his heavily-attended funeral service in his hometown, with fans, family and friends flocking to the State Farm Arena to pay their respects. Relatives of the rapper chose not to allow media into the homegoing service, and also took an extra step to ensure privacy by confiscating all recording devices while mourners were inside. Some fans, however, shared glimpses of the occasion via social media, including “Hip-Hop Hoarder” Nu Face, who shared snaps of the scene outside of the arena ahead of the service. More from VIBE.comYung Miami Defends Outfit Choice, Snapping...
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine

Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2022: Does the winner get any prize money?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow, with a new group of contestants competing to be named King or Queen of the Castle.Many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as it was in Wales for the past two years).The celebrities are paid a set fee to appear on the show, but this amount varies from contestant to...
In Style

Aaron Carter Has Died at 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy