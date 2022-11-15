Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.

