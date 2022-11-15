Read full article on original website
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Wah-Leah Tadena
A familiar smile and recognizable laugh can be heard in kitchens, Satus Shaker Church and local longhouses all over the Yakima Valley. Not too long ago, it was heard on the softball fields, too. The Yakama Nation is home to Wah-Leah Tadena. Born in Goldendale, she grew up in Toppenish...
Craft Fairs, Bazaars & Fundraisers Are Bringing The Festive Joy To Yakima
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
FOX 11 and 41
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
Open Letter to Delta Air Lines: I’m Begging You, Please Come to Yakima
Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.
Adopt a Large Dog for Free This Friday at Yakima Humane Society
Interested in Adopting a Dog from the Yakima Humane Society?. In case you missed the last time the Yakima Humane Society opened its doors and dropped its fees for furry four-legged friends, it's back! This Friday get yourself prepped for a wait that's well worth it, by the end of the day you could be the owner of a wonderfully large dog, a small dog, or even a puppy for a discounted price.
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
Wenatchee's Drag Queen Story Hour met with enthusiasm, protests
A car crash and a shouting match kicked off the protest and counter-protest over Wenatchee’s first Drag Queen Story Hour. The fender-bender occurred as folks crossed the street to join a crowd of about 200 who gathered on the corner of North Mission Street and First Street. Most were there to support or attend the Oct. 29 event. But about 10 people were there to protest, holding signs with Bible quotes like ”Woe to those who steal and destroy the innocence of children,” a line from the gospel of Matthew.
Yakima YWCA Helping Families Recover From Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
cwuobserver.com
Psychology Building melts into amorphous blob
The psychology building’s structure provides more ambiguity than an inkblot Rorschach test, featuring lines, levels and angles seemingly on a path to nowhere. The perplexing hub of insight is verifiably haunted, haunted by the fixation of psychology students trying to study their way out of their own disarray and the ghosts of repression past.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
Your 2022 List of Stores That are Open on Thanksgiving (and Some that are Closed)
With Thanksgiving coming soon and, who knows, maybe you accidentally forgot something on your list or perhaps you had some unexpected guests and need more of something. Though there are several stores who have opted in to close on Thanksgiving, there are a few stores in our area that have decided to stay open to help you with your needs. Here are just a few stores that are open and some that are closed on Thanksgiving.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
