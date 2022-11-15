Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
Why Rumble Stock Slumped 26.7% This Week
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) tumbled as much as 26.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The alternative video platform posted strong user growth in the third quarter but a sharp operating loss, leading investors to sell the stock. As of 12:39 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18, the stock is down 24.2% this week.
NASDAQ
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market open on a firm note on Friday and held its course right till the end of the session to sign off on a strong note thanks to sustained buying at several counters. Data showing a faster pace of industrial expansion lifted sentiment. The benchmark...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Higher Following Another Choppy Trading Day
(RTTNews) - Stocks failed to sustain an initial move to the upside and showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday. The choppy trading on the day extended the volatility seen over the past several sessions. The Dow climbed 199.37 points or 0.6 percent...
NASDAQ
European Markets Close Higher On Bargain Hunting
(RTTNews) - European markets closed higher on Friday, rebounding from recent losses, as investors picked up stocks despite lingering concerns about interest rate hikes, and a surge in Covid-19 cases in China. The markets also digested European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech at a conference, where she said the...
NASDAQ
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has more than halved from its 52-week highs. The legendary semiconductor manufacturer has lately found itself under tremendous pressure, as competition is eating its lunch and its future expansion prospects remain uncertain. That said, with shares now trading at the same levels they did around a decade ago and the dividend yield standing at a juicy 4.9%, investors have been arguing back and forth whether Intel makes for an attractive buying opportunity or if it presents a value trap, bearing further losses ahead. Due to Intel's future success in the semiconductor industry appearing wildly speculative, I am neutral on INTC stock.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: STNE,LPRO,KEY
Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.4%, reversing a moderate morning advance, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.5%.
NASDAQ
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $184.08, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of...
NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $40.92, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained...
Comments / 0