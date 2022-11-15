How to Build on Your Personal Development in the Healthcare Industry, with Robert White, Mentor, Speaker & Best-Selling Author

Read full article on original website
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#175: How to Support Healthcare Leaders in Creating and Developing Sustainable Results Through VUCA Tools with Dr. Ann Deaton
#175: How to Support Healthcare Leaders in Creating and Developing Sustainable Results Through VUCA Tools with Dr. Ann Deaton. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Ann Deaton about supporting healthcare leaders in creating and developing sustainable results through VUCA tools. Ann is a leadership and team...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How to Break Into The World of Healthcare Real Estate with Trisha Talbot Ep 25
How to Break Into The World of Healthcare Real Estate with Trisha Talbot Ep 25. No matter if you currently lease or own the building your practice is in, are in the early stages of scouting out a property for your own private practice, or are ready to jump into the world of healthcare real estate to increase your personal wealth – this episode is for YOU!
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Building a Stronger LabOps Team with Pray Pokharel, Lab Resource Coordinator at Mori
Building a Stronger LabOps Team with Pray Pokharel, Lab Resource Coordinator at Mori. Pray Pokharel, talks about how as lab resource coordinator, he makes sure that employees’ needs are met so work can happen every day. He speaks of how soft skills lend themselves in operations and discusses what he is looking forward to professionally.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Smart Devices for Medication Adherence with Chris O’Brien, CEO of AdhereTech
SEMPRE: Smart Devices for Medication Adherence with Chris O’Brien, CEO of AdhereTech. Chris O’Brien, CEO of AdhereTech, talks about medication adherence and how his company is taking a different approach to addressing the issue by using smart bottles and smart caps to help patients remember to take their medication.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Educating Passionate Informaticists with Jeffrey Weide, Academic Director of Health Informatics at the University of Denver
FOGI: Educating Passionate Informaticists with Jeffrey Weide, Academic Director of Health Informatics at the University of Denver. Jeffrey Weide talks about the multiple facets an informaticist can have in healthcare, be it integrating data systems, improving processes, assisting in facility design, or managing projects, and encourages students to get involved with professional organizations and networks for future reference.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Life Before and After ReActiv8 with Meredith Langhorst, Specialist in Spinal Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Restorative Neurostimulation
Life Before and After ReActiv8 with Meredith Langhorst, Specialist in Spinal Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Restorative Neurostimulation. Meredith Langhorst, a specialist in spinal diagnostics and therapeutics, and her patient Eric Osborn, a veteran of the US Navy, talk about the Reactiv8 therapy and how its restorative neurostimulation approach has helped patients reduce their lower back pain without the need for surgery.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
IO: Vital Gaps in the Medical School System with Raji Akileh, CEO of MedEd Cloud
IO: Vital Gaps in the Medical School System with Raji Akileh, CEO of MedEd Cloud. Raji Akileh, CEO of MedEd Cloud, and member of the board of advisors of the Global Health Impact Network talks about a cloud-based platform to improve the delivery and process of medical education to fill fundamental gaps in medical education.
Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate leaving profession: survey
In the United States, young primary care physicians are reporting heightened levels of burnout and emotional distress. Those who reported these mental health problems were more likely to say the quality of care they provided declined during the pandemic. Forty-five percent of U.S. physicians over the age of 55 plan...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
What it means to leave clinical medicine
“Not too long ago, a circumstance occurred. I have experienced similar circumstances several times in my career. However, this time, my response was different. It was like a switch in my brain flipped. I was ready to leave clinical medicine. It was time for the next chapter. Wow! It was...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Opportunities for Provider Engagement, Intervention, and Coordination Highlighted in CVS Health Study
As providers strive to deliver seamless, collaborative, and deeply engaging care, advances focused on treating the whole health of a person, wherever they are in their care journey, will be necessary as the health care system continues to evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers alike. Providers who...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Helping Clients/Patients Meet Targets with GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonists with Christie Schumacher
Helping Clients/Patients Meet Targets with GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonists with Christie Schumacher. Christie Schumacher PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCCP, BC-ADM, CDCES, FCCP, joins The Huddle to talk through the use of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists for your people with type 2 diabetes. You’ll learn what medications fall into the class of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, how they work and the benefits they can offer people with type 2 diabetes. These medications can be a useful tool in the therapeutic toolkit as highlighted in the recently updated ADA/EASD consensus statement, so this episode will offer practical considerations when initiating GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients and managing possible side effects.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Combating the Challenges of Clinical Documentation with AI
Combating the Challenges of Clinical Documentation with AI. As value-based care gains traction across the healthcare landscape, clinical documentation will continue to be subject to intense scrutiny from internal and external stakeholders. Yet, healthcare organizations must take care not to exacerbate the cognitive overload and administrative burdens that plague clinicians today. Join Robert Budman, MD, MBA as he discusses the role of AI-based computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) technology in enhancing the accuracy of documentation and easing the burden on clinicians.
colbyecho.news
The importance of understanding and addressing cross-cultural barriers in healthcare
Different backgrounds lead to unique ways of perceiving situations, particularly those related to healthcare. Such differences can affect communication among healthcare providers or between hospital staff and patients. To address these needs, it is important to bridge gaps in cultural understanding. Strong cross-cultural communication is essential in building trust between...
physiciansweekly.com
Analgosedation Pathways and Extubation Readiness for Reduction of Mechanical Ventilation
Children undergoing mechanical ventilation has been shown to do better when their care is guided by an analgosedation strategy and standardized extubation readiness testing, according to recent research. Patients less than or equal to 18 years old who required invasive mechanical breathing by an oral or nasal endotracheal tube were included in this quality improvement initiative conducted in a 24-bed pediatric ICU at a single center.
myzeo.com
Choosing a Career in Family Medicine in Portland
Family medicine is a sub-specialty of primary care that provides comprehensive health care to individuals and their families. Most family medicine specialists are also primary care physicians. In this field, doctors focus on the prevention and treatment of common illnesses and injuries that affect families. There are many factors to...
We Need to Use Data to Maximize Home and Community-Based Services for Our Most Vulnerable
Millions of children and adults living with intellectual or developmental disabilities (ID/DD) rely on long-term services and support (LTSS) offered through the state Medicaid program to meet their complex health needs. Medicaid LTSS enables many to achieve personal goals and lead fulfilling lives. These individuals are often some of the most vulnerable, highest-cost clients in the healthcare system.
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
