How to Build on Your Personal Development in the Healthcare Industry, with Robert White, Mentor, Speaker & Best-Selling Author

Helping Clients/Patients Meet Targets with GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonists with Christie Schumacher. Christie Schumacher PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCCP, BC-ADM, CDCES, FCCP, joins The Huddle to talk through the use of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists for your people with type 2 diabetes. You’ll learn what medications fall into the class of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, how they work and the benefits they can offer people with type 2 diabetes. These medications can be a useful tool in the therapeutic toolkit as highlighted in the recently updated ADA/EASD consensus statement, so this episode will offer practical considerations when initiating GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients and managing possible side effects.

1 DAY AGO