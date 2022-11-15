Read full article on original website
Related
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Rising land values create barriers for new farmers
(NewsNation) — Young farmers are being priced out of their dreams as land values soar. A combination of factors including high commodity prices and interest rates that, until recently, were low led to an increase in the price of farmland across the country. As a result, young and beginning farmers are competing with real estate investors and large companies for land.
FDA clears lab-grown meat for human consumption
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced it has cleared a lab-grown meat product as safe for human consumption for the first time. In a news release, the agency said that after reviewing information from UPSIDE Foods about food the company is making from cultured chicken cells, it has “no further questions at this time about the firm’s safety conclusion.”
Climate change means farmers in West Africa need more ways to combat pests
The link between climate change and the spread of crop pests has been established by research and evidence. Farmers are noticing the link themselves, alongside higher temperatures and greater variability in rainfall. All these changes are having an impact on harvests across Africa. Changing conditions sometimes allow insects and diseases...
Agriculture Online
Farm Credit agencies launch new team to boost farmer success
Three Farm Credit associations have launched a new team specifically focused on arming farmers with up-to-date market analyses and fostering their success. “We want to make sure they are as successful as they can be, and one of the areas we think is an opportunity to make them more successful is to put together a group of industry analysts that's very focused on the needs of our clients,” says Matthew Roberts, senior grains analyst for Terrain, the name of the team.
Quillibrium® Wins Crop Science Award for “Best New Biological Product (Biopesticide)”
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI), innovator of sustainable, consistent and cost-effective Advanced Botanical Materials for agricultural and pharmaceutical applications, has won the Crop Science Award for “Best New Biological Product (Biopesticide)”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005748/en/ Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) and distribution partner Syngenta celebrate Quillibrium botanical biofungicide winning the 2022 S&P Crop Science Award (formerly Agrow Awards) for “Best New Biological Product (Biofungicide)”. Pictured left to right are BSI CEO Gaston Salinas; Syngenta Head of Global Biological Business Corey Huck; BSI SVP Diego Ibanez; and Syngenta Head of Global Biological Business Development Laszlo Laczko. (Photo: Business Wire)
US Cotton Trust Protocol’s Annual Report Details Latest Wins
The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has published its second annual report, detailing the results for the 2021-22 period, running from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. The farm-level, science-based sustainability program reported significant improvements in the sustainability metrics measured, an increase in membership across the value chain, the completion of nine successful pilots, and its growing international recognition by independent and government bodies. During the period, the Cotton Trust Protocol was able to provide farm-level data that showed grower members demonstrating tangible results across six key metrics. Using peer-to-peer data sharing and aggregated sustainability data, these members recorded a 13 percent...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
agritechtomorrow.com
INFARM SUCCESSFULLY DEMONSTRATES THE TREMENDOUS POTENTIAL OF INDOOR-GROWN WHEAT
Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 10, 2022 – Leading vertical farming company Infarm and co-host of the Food Systems Pavilion at COP 27 has successfully produced wheat in an indoor farm, using no soil, no chemical pesticides and much less water compared to open field farming. Infarm is the first vertical farming company to tackle staple crop production in a controlled environment. The first trials demonstrated exceptional results, allowing a projection of 11.7 Kg per m2 yield per year. Further projected at scale, this is the equivalent of 117 tonnes per hectare per year - 26 times that of open-field farming yields.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
FDA Gives Safety Green Light to Lab-Grown Meat Startup
Upside Foods still requires additional approval from the Agriculture Department' to begin sales to consumers.
PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
The Next Web
Sustainable cooling for buildings is a huge opportunity for European startups
Rising temperatures across Europe, in combination with an ever-aging population and rapid urbanization are not only making the population more vulnerable to heat, but have also increased the demand for cooling systems in buildings. In fact, between 1980 and 2020, heat waves have caused 77,000 to 129,000 deaths in the...
ffnews.com
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative
COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
Gates Foundation pledges $7B for health, farming in Africa
Bill Gates, on a visit to Kenya, has announced his foundation will spend $7 billion to improve health, gender equality and farming in Africa.The new pledge will be spent over the next four years and is in addition to existing Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funding to strengthen health systems across the continent.“Africa’s young people have the talent and opportunity to accelerate progress and help solve the world’s most pressing problems,” Gates said. The new funding comes as countries in East Africa and the Horn of Africa face the worst drought in decades.“We will invest in local institutions and...
gcaptain.com
French Maritime Tech Company Sinay Has Announced The Signature Of A 1,6 Million EUR Contract With The European Space Agency to create A Digital Maritime Platform
The Digital Port Platform project consists of a Hub of maritime modules to enhance port competitiveness through improved efficiency and increased sustainability. With the support of the CNES, Sinay’s expertise in advanced AI technologies and the maritime environment stand out during ESA’s search for potential service providers. The Digital Port Platform will show how the integration of space assets is a key enabler for maritime sustainability and port system evolution, transforming space and maritime data into key indicators, and enabling data-driven management to solve major environmental and performance issues.
thefastmode.com
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw $970 million Returned to U.S. Consumers
Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. These findings are...
ffnews.com
Insurtech pioneer Qover unveils embedded insurance orchestration technology
Tens of thousands of companies that would benefit from being able to offer their customers insurance will be able to do so from today. For too long, insurance products have been complicated and hard to understand, with small print that leaves you confused about what’s covered and claims processes that are hard to navigate. Trying to cover the entire insurance value chain at once has not been easy for businesses – there are simply too many complex components – and businesses struggle to sell policies.
Phys.org
Ants' farming practices and efficient navigation techniques could inspire solutions for human problems
King Solomon may have gained some of his famed wisdom from an unlikely source—ants. According to a Jewish legend, Solomon conversed with a clever ant queen that confronted his pride, making quite an impression on the Israelite king. In the biblical book of Proverbs (6:6-8), Solomon shares this advice with his son: "Look to the ant, thou sluggard, consider her ways and be wise. Which having no guide, overseer, or ruler, provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest."
itsecuritywire.com
Cybellum and Jingwei HiRain Collaborate to Ensure the Cybersecurity of Embedded Systems
Cybellum, provider of the Product Security Platform for connected product and device manufacturers and Jingwei HiRain, advanced supplier of automotive electronic systems, announced today a new partnership to meet the challenges of cybersecurity across the automotive supply chain. This will help Jingwei HiRain to provide a critical product security solution for their customers.
Comments / 0