2news.com

Family Resource Centers partner with nonprofits for Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Sparks and North Valleys sites of the Washoe County School District Family Resource Centers joined forces today with nonprofits The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Catholic Charities of Nevada to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. It was apparent during the giveaway that the...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

News from the Churchill County School District

Kirsten Ritchie’s freshmen biology class took a non-traditional exam to wrap up their unit. Ritchie transformed her lab into a hands-on testing space. “I like to give non-traditional exams to reduce testing anxiety and create a visual environment to test my students,” Ritchie said. Students rotated through six...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson superintendent hears concerns over student behavior

Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling provided an overview of comments from site visits and listening sessions he collected in the first quarter. Feuling, who took the position on July 1 this year, presented his findings to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 8. The visits, which included a total of 29 sessions or meetings, were to identify consistencies in staff comments or needs for the Carson City School District’s daily work in instructional issues, administrative or operational needs and functions.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Holiday Food Box Giveaway

In total, they'll be providing meals for 323 families from 32 schools in the north Reno area. Missionaries from the church filled cars to the brim with Thanksgiving holiday food items.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar

Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges

(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school board special meeting set for Friday

The Carson City School Board will hold a special meeting Friday regarding a resolution to approve a lease of real property and a parking lease agreement between the district and civil engineering consulting firm Resource Concepts, Inc. The discussion includes approval of a parking lease agreement between CCSD and RCI...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Swift Institute helping turn off lower back pain with Intracept Procedure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients with chronic lower back pain could benefit from a new procedure being offered in Northern Nevada. Swift Institute has added the Intracept to its pain treatment care, with Dr. Hugh McDermott recently becoming the first are surgeon to perform the procedure at an ambulatory surgery center.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

School board challengers win races

School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

