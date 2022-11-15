ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags. After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:. "Maybe I don’t understand the rules...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter

The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 11

The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 10 when they defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-10, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Despite the win, the Titans are moving down in the NFL power rankings of USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who kicks off this week’s round-up, per usual. Davis has the Titans falling one spot to No. 15. Here’s why:
NASHVILLE, TN
athleticbusiness.com

NFLPA Sounds Alarm on Safety Issues With Certain Playing Surfaces

The NFL Players Association this week issued a call for the league to improve the playing surfaces at a number of its stadiums, calling for the removal of certain types of turf fields. In a statement, the NFLPA demanded the replacement and ban of all slit film turf, which the...
Stephen L Dalton

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #10

This week's #10 NFL update started on TNF with the first of EIGHT upsets. The Panthers+3 flummoxed the Falcons and won running away, 25–15. The Falcons started the day tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead but did not play like leaders.

