Wasco, CA

KGET

BC community outraged by flyer regarding student housing project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has received a $60 million grant for housing homeless students and students with financial need but the community is outraged by an unauthorized flyer circulating. This project, set to be completed by 2026, would offer affordable student housing to students on the southeast corner of campus, near Memorial Stadium. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Blessing Corner Ministries offer Thanksgiving box meals

Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County. The Blessing...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Young Wooldridge hosting Thanksgiving food baskets giveaway

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Law Offices of Young Wooldridge and Wood-Dale Market have partnered up for the second year in a row to provide eight families in Kern County with a Thanksgiving food basket. They are asking the community to nominate families who could use the extra help.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County temperatures are finally at our seasonal norm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone. We have a nice day ahead with temperatures bumping up into the high sixties. An area of High Pressure is moving through keeping our numbers on the higher side. Today's Forecast high in Bakersfield is 66 degrees. Expect hazy conditions light winds...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tickets go on sale for Lightning in a Bottle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lightning in a Bottle 2023 tickets are on sale now, according to the festival's Facebook and social media pages. The 20th year celebration will be held May 24 through May 29, 2023. The festival's lineup can be found here and ticket information can be found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘Little House’ big event for this year’s Bakersfield Comic Con

A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

