Laconia, NH

Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
MEREDITH, NH
Gunstock pilots discounted lift tickets for county residents

GILFORD — Belknap County residents of all ages will be able to purchase $45 day passes this winter, senior management said at Wednesday’s Gunstock Area Commission meeting. The pilot program is one that Gunstock Mountain Resort management and the commission have had in their sights for months — since long before the disruptions of the summer.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17

MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home

TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
TILTON, NH
Gilford property owners to see slightly smaller tax bill

GILFORD — Property owners will see a slight drop in their property tax bill after the town’s tax rate came in fractionally lower than the current levy. The new tax rate, as set by the state, is $12.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 0.2% below the previous rate of $12.28.
GILFORD, NH
Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance

LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
LACONIA, NH
Doris V. Poitras, 83

HOOKSETT — Doris (Vincent) Poitras, 83, of Hooksett, died November 13, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Goffstown on March 19, 1939, to Andrew and Therese (Gilbert) Vincent. She graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester and lived in Manchester and Hooksett for most of her life.
HOOKSETT, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 54 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
LACONIA, NH
George E. Faris

LACONIA — George "Buddy" Edwin Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his father, George Edward Faris; mother, Francis Helen Kinkaid Faris; brother, Vernon "Billy" William Faris; sister, Donna Marie Faris Ruiz; and his loving wife of 47 years, Eva Olive Green Faris, with whom he is joyfully reunited.
LACONIA, NH
Caroline Colby of Gilford clinches national equestrian title

GILFORD — When Caroline Colby, 16, a junior at Gilford High School, rode for all of six minutes in the U.S. Dressage Finals last week on the horse she’s trained for two-and-a-half years, it wasn’t just business as usual. And it was more than a walk in the park.
GILFORD, NH
School board elects new chair, installs new members

LACONIA — Ward-at-large representative Jennifer Anderson was unanimously elected to serve as chair of the Laconia School Board at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Nick Grenon of Ward 5 was elected vice chair, also unanimously, and newly elected and re-elected board members Karin Salome and Laura Dunn were sworn in for their three-year term.
LACONIA, NH

