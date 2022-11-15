ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Garage thefts reported in Lincoln Park, River North and Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves are targeting auto repair shops in the latest round of car thefts.Thursday morning , Chicago police said thieves stole car keys and several vehicles from businesses by North and Clybourn avenues.Chicago police also issued a community alert about these crimes in Streeterville and revealed a total of six incidents in all.In each case, a group of three to five men break into the secured garages, get the keys, and take off with the cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 victims robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed just minutes apart by a group of gunmen early Thursday in Jefferson Park on Chicago's Northwest Side – one of the victims was beaten and carjacked. Police say around 1:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of West Ainslie...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.  Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — Police say a security guard has died after being shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall Wednesday. They say two men walked into a jewelry store at the mall in an attempt to rob it, but they were met by the security guard, police said. The robbers then pulled out guns and fired multiple rounds. The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh says a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Boy, 13, and man, 18, fatally shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Roseland Thursday morning. According to police, the two boys, ages of 13 and 18, were found unresponsive near the street at 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The 13-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation

Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City

CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
CALUMET CITY, IL

