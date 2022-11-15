GloRilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance
Well, 2022 has been an amazing year for GloRilla and it just keeps getting better.
Just a few days after releasing her debut EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great,” the rapper has received her first grammy nomination!
HitKidd & GloRilla are nominated for F.N.F (Let’s Go) under the Best Rap Performance category.
Other nominees in the category include:
- God Did (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
- Vegas (Doja Cat)
- Pushin’ P (Gunna & Future Feat. Young Thug)
- The Heart Part 5 (Kendrick Lamar)
Congratulations to all those nominated!
