Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind. 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows. 15 to 20. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy.
SFGate
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
SFGate
Calmatters: Slashing Greenhouse Gases: California Revises Climate Change Strategy
The California Air Resources Board on Wednesday unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
SFGate
California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
SFGate
Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote on Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats...
