Seattle, WA

SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind. 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows. 15 to 20. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy.
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote on Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats...
RALEIGH, NC

