Lake County, CA

Crews contain vegetation fire in Lake County, CAL FIRE says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0jBpCyuO00 A fire in Lake County that burned Tuesday morning has been contained, CAL FIRE says.

Crews responded to the vegetation fire at Lower Lake in Lake County near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd.

The agency said the fire, dubbed "little fire," burned about a quarter acre.

The blaze was tweeted by CAL FIRE just before 11 a.m.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or damage.

Related
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:02 p.m.] One Structure Threatened as New Fire Starts in Lake County

The Little Fire began about 10:25 a.m. southeast of Lower Lake on Henderson Ranch Road. According to the first reports from the scene, one structure is threatened. Cal Fire Lake/Napa Unit tweeted, “CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near  Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

100 new oak trees planted at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — In the years to come, Lake County residents should see dozens of newly planted valley oaks trees becoming part of the landscape at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, their canopies growing broad and tall over a life span marked in centuries. This week, State Parks staff...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Duplex Red Tagged After Fire

A Petaluma duplex has been red tagged after a fire heavily damaged one of the units. The fire was reported late Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Sixth Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke coming from one of the garages of a duplex and a fire alarm sounding. They were able to knock down the fire, which had extended into the living area of one of the units but were able to keep the fire from spreading into the second unit. Though the second unit of the duplex did not sustain any fire damage, it had heavy smoke damage resulting in both units being red tagged. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children

photo credit:  Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Lake County brush fire now contained

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested

Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Winter Viruses Circulate in Mendocino County Causing Spike of Children Requiring Emergency Room Care

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and COVID is still a threat as well. These viruses affect everyone including children, and most severely infants and toddlers less than 2 years old. Unfortunately, we are already seeing many more children needing emergency room care here in Mendocino County than the last 2 years. Here are the four best ways to combat the winter viruses:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant

A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Wheelchair-Bound Man Suffers Major Injuries in Ukiah Traffic Collision

Yesterday evening, Ukiah rang out with the sounds of sirens after emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a possible fatal traffic collision on South State Street. The collision would leave a wheelchair-bound man with major injuries requiring an air ambulance and hospitalization. CHP Public Information Officer Olegario...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released

The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
mendofever.com

Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.Odd Fellows Park was also reopened.  There are still no details about the incident.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal firearm possession

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats and resisting/obstructing arrest, according […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!

MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
MENDOCINO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author

It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County celebrates newly-remodeled and expanded airport terminal

photo credit: Cynthia Hilke/KRCB The long-awaited refurbished terminal at Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport (STS) saw some fanfare Tuesday. Various county dignitaries and the public gathered to mark the completion of a big remodeling and expansion job and celebrate added capacity.   Craig Schulz, one of the sons of the famed cartoonist, shared remarks.   "We started with the bronze Linus and Charlie Brown [statues], which you probably all saw, outside the terminal years ago," said Schulz. "And now here we are in this beautiful brand new terminal where there are now more jets than small planes at STS, it would seem, and as people...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

2022 Sonoma County Tree Lighting Events

Sonoma County’s holidays kick off strong with annual tree lighting ceremonies lighting up each community. Check out the listing below to find out when your town is hosting it’s annual event. The guide below is listed chronologically, with the earliest event noted first. Did we forget your event?...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
