Crews contain vegetation fire in Lake County, CAL FIRE says

It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.

