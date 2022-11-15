Read full article on original website
1 arrested after Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one […]
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police say they've captured serial rapist, but believe there are more victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are announcing the arrest of a suspected serial rapist. DPD's Cold Case Unit, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, says this arrest comes from a long-time investigation with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. 43-year-old Tiandre Turner is charged with 1 count of...
dayton247now.com
Preble County woman arrested in grandmother's death
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman is facing a murder charge after the death of her 93-year-old grandmother. Eaton Police responded to the 300 block of East Somers Street at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police report. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and taken...
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
Fox 19
Police: Man on the run after SWAT situation downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation unfolded early Wednesday evening at a parking garage in Downtown Cincinnati, though the suspect remains at-large. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jvonnie Chandler. Chandler, who is wanted on a felonious arrest warrant related to a recent shooting, was involved in a crash with...
Fox 19
Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday on a decades-old cold case involving a University of Cincinnati student. The suspect in the case is identified in multiple murders, the prosecutor’s office tells FOX19. The press conference will be at 1...
Homicide investigation underway in Eaton; Suspect arrested
The sheriff's office reported that a person was found dead in the home.
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
WATCH LIVE: Police update 44-year-old cold case of murdered UC student
Cheryl Thompson was reported missing on March 25, 1978, by her family after she failed to return home from an Oakley disco. On April 8, her body was discovered.
Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified
According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue.
WLWT 5
Police: Man charged with murder nearly a month after fatal shooting in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old has been charged nearly a month aftera fatal shooting in East Price Hill. It happened on Oct. 23 around 2:35 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
1017thepoint.com
MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN
(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
Fox 19
Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
DPD: 2nd Street shooting ‘appears to be unintentional’
The investigation is still ongoing, however, Bauer said the shooting "appears to be unintentional."
VIDEO: Armed suspect approaches Springfield officers prior to shooting; Officers on leave
SPRINGFIELD — A man is in the hospital after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Crews were called to the 700 block of Selma Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, on reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a Sunoco Gas Station. A police report...
Fox 19
15 guns, Fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - Preventing potential tragedy with the power of words. Late last month, Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone helped talk someone off the ledge of a bridge in Dayton. He spent more than an hour talking with this person and potentially saved his life. Adam Aaro shows us why that's...
wnewsj.com
Sheriff’s office to investigate inmate’s death
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation related to an inmate’s death. Sheriff Ralph Fizer reported in a press release that on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., “inmates advised of a fellow inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.”. Corrections...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
