(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO