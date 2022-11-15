ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

1 arrested after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Preble County woman arrested in grandmother's death

EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman is facing a murder charge after the death of her 93-year-old grandmother. Eaton Police responded to the 300 block of East Somers Street at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police report. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and taken...
EATON, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Police: Man on the run after SWAT situation downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation unfolded early Wednesday evening at a parking garage in Downtown Cincinnati, though the suspect remains at-large. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jvonnie Chandler. Chandler, who is wanted on a felonious arrest warrant related to a recent shooting, was involved in a crash with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN

(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

15 guns, Fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone is a Hometown Hero

(WKEF) - Preventing potential tragedy with the power of words. Late last month, Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone helped talk someone off the ledge of a bridge in Dayton. He spent more than an hour talking with this person and potentially saved his life. Adam Aaro shows us why that's...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Sheriff’s office to investigate inmate’s death

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation related to an inmate’s death. Sheriff Ralph Fizer reported in a press release that on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., “inmates advised of a fellow inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.”. Corrections...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy