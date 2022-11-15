Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe
Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
Free end-of-life pet photography in the Basin
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Knowing that your pet probably doesn’t have much longer is not easy. Especially, when you know it could happen at any moment. ABC Big 2 met the families who got one last chance to say goodbye through the lens of a Midland photographer. “She was my first big animal, and she will […]
Local comic store vandalized, broken into
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa business owner was devastated to find their store vandalized Friday morning. The HIVE is a comic store in Odessa that is beloved by its patrons. “Without them, this place would not exist, and it was definitely evident this morning when people showed up, and...
A Bah Humbug Christmas light decoration
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s not Santa on the rooftop click click click. It’s Bah Humbug Lighting on the rooftop making sure you have the best-decorated house on the block. For the last 4 years, bah humbug lighting has been decorating houses and businesses for Christmas in the Midland and Odessa area.
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
Locals remember the loved ones fentanyl stole from them
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two local mothers and an uncle recently sat down with ABC Big 2 News to talk about the loved ones they lost to fentanyl overdoses. They were willing to have those conversations because they hope sharing their experiences will encourage local parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the […]
More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
The Midland Police Department urges citizens to be aware of charity scams
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As the holidays approach us, the Midland Police Department wants West Texans to be aware of scams from fake charities. Midland Police Officer in the crime prevention unit, Chane Blandford says the three most common forms of scams are through email, phone calls, or through social media posts.
The Midland community expressed their concerns after the indictments of educators
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Concerned citizens went to the Midland City Council meeting today to speak their minds about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland. Supporters for both Midland Christian and Trinity school, came out to the meeting to share...
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
Woman accused of walking into stranger’s home, stealing random items
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of walking into a stranger’s home and stealing multiple items. Sandy Marquez, 35, has been charged with Burglary. According to an affidavit, on November 10, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on […]
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
Odessa man accused of assaulting mother, again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Affidavit: Forsan teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15
FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, 23, was charged Tuesday with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student after the district received an anonymous tip. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the allegations. According to the affidavit, after receiving the tip, investigators spoke with Phillips who reportedly admitted to […]
