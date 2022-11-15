Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Vikings Target New Primary Foe
Some news about the Minnesota Vikings developed over the weekend — if they can topple the Buffalo Bills on the road, they can beat anybody. The Vikings overpowered the Bills on Sunday, 33-30, courtesy of Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, and dozens others. And because Minnesota was not supposed to win that contest — not against the NFL’s Super Bowl darling — Kevin O’Connell and Co. now target a new primary foe, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
Vikings Receive Concerning Injury Update On Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings picked up a huge come-from-behind victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 to push their record to 8-1 on the season. That performance should quiet a lot of the doubters that the Vikings have as heading on the road and beating what was the No. 1 team in the AFC is a major accomplishment.
NFL World Reacts To Viral Vikings Announcer Video
The Minnesota Vikings notched an incredible win over the Buffalo Bills in one of the best games of the season on Sunday. The overtime victory was packed with exciting moments — and Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen was on the call for each one of them. Allen captured Justin...
Cowboys & Anthony Barr are Looking to Overcome Improved Vikings in Week 11
In 2014, the Minnesota Vikings took their team in a new direction by hiring Mike Zimmer as their head coach. The team had struggled under Leslie Frazier, so hiring Zimmer was supposed to help. The first pick with Zim as the head coach was used on Anthony Barr, who is now playing for the Cowboys.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment
There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
