Throughout this season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been one of the most dominant running backs in the country, if not the single most dominant, and he suffered a scary and concerning knee injury during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Blake Corum Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO