U.S. says Russia's Ukraine invasion offered preview to potential global tyranny
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday in a speech to a security forum in Canada.
In eastern Poland, Putin’s war has turned former enemies into friends
Opposition to Russian aggression has helped Poles and Ukrainians put bitter 20th-century history behind them
US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal, especially for the United States. Injuries and idleness run throughout the roster ahead of Monday's match against Wales. Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Luca de la Torre missed time,...
Iran and Russia reach deal to produce unmanned weaponized aircraft: report
Iran and Russia have finalized an agreement to build hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian territory as the war in Ukraine approaches the nine-month mark, according to The Washington Post. The Post reported on Saturday that Russian and Iranian officials reached the deal earlier this month and the countries are...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The package includes radar and other technology to counter the Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month. The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western backers of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion. Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Sunak noted that the U.K. has given 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”
