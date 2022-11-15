ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal, especially for the United States. Injuries and idleness run throughout the roster ahead of Monday's match against Wales. Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Luca de la Torre missed time,...
The Hill

Iran and Russia reach deal to produce unmanned weaponized aircraft: report

Iran and Russia have finalized an agreement to build hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian territory as the war in Ukraine approaches the nine-month mark, according to The Washington Post. The Post reported on Saturday that Russian and Iranian officials reached the deal earlier this month and the countries are...
The Associated Press

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The package includes radar and other technology to counter the Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month. The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western backers of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion. Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Sunak noted that the U.K. has given 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy