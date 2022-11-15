Annual craft fair is a financial jump-start for local vendors. Cookeville – Yesterday, today and tomorrow. What do they all have in common?. Those are the days that Santa’s Workshop, an annual craft fair and unofficial beginning to the Christmas shopping season, kicks into high gear at Hyder Burkes Agricultural Pavillion in Cookeville. The event has been a success thus far with people crammed aisles and vendors spreading Christmas joy and getting a jump-start on the busy season.

