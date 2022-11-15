Read full article on original website
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
ucbjournal.com
Santa’s Workshop kicks off the Christmas shopping season
Annual craft fair is a financial jump-start for local vendors. Cookeville – Yesterday, today and tomorrow. What do they all have in common?. Those are the days that Santa’s Workshop, an annual craft fair and unofficial beginning to the Christmas shopping season, kicks into high gear at Hyder Burkes Agricultural Pavillion in Cookeville. The event has been a success thus far with people crammed aisles and vendors spreading Christmas joy and getting a jump-start on the busy season.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
ucbjournal.com
Mayberry to discuss Diabetes at CRMC “Health Talks”
Pictured above- Kim Mayberry, director of the Diabetes Center, explains the Hemoglobin A1C test result and blood targets to a patient. Don’t let diabetes win, educate yourself by attending the next Health Talks. Cookeville – The statistics are astounding. There is no cure for diabetes, but managing it and...
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
ucbjournal.com
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves purchase of Highlands Business Park lots
City Manager to execute purchase/sale agreement to Hollingsworth Company. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council approved the purchase of two lots in the Highlands Business Park to Hollingsworth Company Thursday evening. The two lots are designated as a portion of lot A1 and lot G. According to Cookeville Community...
Wilson County high school teacher steps up to become full-time bus driver
Everyone knows that one teacher who goes above and beyond, but one Watertown High School educator stands out because she is a true triple threat.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
q95fm.net
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
