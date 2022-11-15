ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

ucbjournal.com

Santa’s Workshop kicks off the Christmas shopping season

Annual craft fair is a financial jump-start for local vendors. Cookeville – Yesterday, today and tomorrow. What do they all have in common?. Those are the days that Santa’s Workshop, an annual craft fair and unofficial beginning to the Christmas shopping season, kicks into high gear at Hyder Burkes Agricultural Pavillion in Cookeville. The event has been a success thus far with people crammed aisles and vendors spreading Christmas joy and getting a jump-start on the busy season.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Mayberry to discuss Diabetes at CRMC “Health Talks”

Pictured above- Kim Mayberry, director of the Diabetes Center, explains the Hemoglobin A1C test result and blood targets to a patient. Don’t let diabetes win, educate yourself by attending the next Health Talks. Cookeville – The statistics are astounding. There is no cure for diabetes, but managing it and...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
ucbjournal.com

City Council approves purchase of Highlands Business Park lots

City Manager to execute purchase/sale agreement to Hollingsworth Company. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council approved the purchase of two lots in the Highlands Business Park to Hollingsworth Company Thursday evening. The two lots are designated as a portion of lot A1 and lot G. According to Cookeville Community...
COOKEVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart

A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
MONTICELLO, KY
wvlt.tv

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
CROSSVILLE, TN

