PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top...
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai
Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
Hawaii students, Japanese visitors toss ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai in effort to clean water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typically, you shouldn’t throw things in the Ala Wai Canal. But there are exceptions — especially when it involves cleaning the water. On Tuesday, dozens of elementary school students and Japanese visitors with the Hawaii HIS Corporation tossed genki balls into the Ala Wai. Genki...
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation is responding to parents pleas on Oahu’s North Shore for more action to address pedestrian safety. This week the DOT is installing two raised pedestrian crosswalks to act as speed bumps to reduce speeding in areas of concern. Parents at Sunset Beach...
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Maui water company agrees to make significant system upgrades in settlement with state
OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A West Maui company that admitted it took too much water from a stream has agreed to improve the community’s water system. “There was no intent to violate the law. We apologize,” said Glenn Tremble of Olowalu Water Company. After talks for weeks, the private...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend...
Dozens throw "Genki Balls" into the Ala Wai in an effort to clean the water source
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A jury...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a razor-thin victory, Democratic incumbent Maile Shimabukuro won the state Senate race for District 22 after a recount of ballots. After the ballots were cured Wednesday, the results show Shimabukuro as the winner with just 40 votes over Republican Samantha Decorte. Before the recount, Shimabukuro was...
