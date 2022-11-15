ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless

Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast

Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a razor-thin victory, Democratic incumbent Maile Shimabukuro won the state Senate race for District 22 after a recount of ballots. After the ballots were cured Wednesday, the results show Shimabukuro as the winner with just 40 votes over Republican Samantha Decorte. Before the recount, Shimabukuro was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy