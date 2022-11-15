Florence and the Machine were forced to postpone their U.K. tour after Florence Welch broke her foot dancing during Friday’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. The injury occurred at some point during the show, with the singer – who performs barefoot – leaving a trail of blood on the stage; video later emerged of the road crew wiping the blood off dance floor between songs: However, the full extent of the injury wasn’t known until after the show, at which point the decision was reluctantly made to postpone the remaining eight U.K. shows on the tour until 2023: “I’m sorry to say...

19 MINUTES AGO