Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Florence Welch Postpones Band’s Tour After Breaking Her Foot Dancing Onstage
Florence and the Machine were forced to postpone their U.K. tour after Florence Welch broke her foot dancing during Friday’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. The injury occurred at some point during the show, with the singer – who performs barefoot – leaving a trail of blood on the stage; video later emerged of the road crew wiping the blood off dance floor between songs: However, the full extent of the injury wasn’t known until after the show, at which point the decision was reluctantly made to postpone the remaining eight U.K. shows on the tour until 2023: “I’m sorry to say...
