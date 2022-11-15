Supplying social safety nets: Lumen Scholar Amaya Gaines ’23 advocates for more inclusive policymaking

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
ELON University
Elon Law Review announces Volume 16 editorial board
Elon University School of Law Professor Eric Fink has announced the editorial board for Volume 16 of the Elon Law Review, the law school’s oldest scholarly journal. In addition to editing the journal, editorial board members earn academic credit by helping to plan and manage the Elon Law Review’s annual symposium.
ELON University
ElonComm earns second nod on PRNEWS Education A-List
For the second consecutive year, Elon’s School of Communications was named to the PRNEWS Education A-List, a competitive distinction shared this year by 50 U.S. institutions recognized for preparing future public relations and marketing professionals. The list bills itself as the “ultimate comprehensive guide dedicated to the best higher learning institutions for public relations and communications.”
ELON University
Elon University awarded $300,000 grant to reduce gender-based violence
The Gender & LGBTQIA Center (GLC) has been awarded a grant of nearly $300,000 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women to expand efforts to reduce sexual violence, intimate partner violence and stalking, collectively referred to as gender-based violence. The grant proposes a project titled “Elon:...
ELON University
Four new members join Elon University Board of Trustees
The Elon University Board of Trustees has elected four new members to serve four-year terms — Patricia Chadwick P’16, Kelli Palmer ’98, John Replogle P’18, P’25 and Lee Williams. Patricia Chadwick P’16. From Greenwich, Connecticut, Chadwick is the founder and president of Ravengate Partners...
ELON University
Elon team acts as consultants in Collegiate Ethics Case Competition
Entrepreneurship major Gavin Purdy ’23 and finance and project management double major Teddy Zinn ’25 represented Elon University in the 20th annual Collegiate Ethics Case Competition hosted by the University of Arizona’s Center for Leadership Ethics. The pair, mentored by Associate Professor of Business Law Christy Benson,...
ELON University
Charity Blackwell delievers thought-provoking keynote address during Elon’s Intersect 2022 Conference
“I write because it’s therapy. My pen is always there for me. I fight because my team is strong. They helped me move my weight along,” Charity Blackwell quoted during her poem “Poetry and Soccer” at the keynote address of the Intersect Diversity and Leadership conference held Nov. 11-12.
ELON University
MIT Media Lab graduates share their entrepreneurial journey during 2022 Newhall Lecture
Two graduates of the MIT Media Lab program on Tuesday shared their insights into how collaboration and creativity paved the way for new entrepreneurial achievement during Elon’s annual C. Ashton Newhall Endowed Lecture Series in the Love School of Business. The C. Ashton Newhall Endowed Lecture Series, named for...
ELON University
Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter speaks to Elon community
Elon University students, faculty and community members gathered at the Turner Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to hear a story of fight and survival from Mark Schonwetter GP’23, a Holocaust survivor. “May this story hit you in a way you will never forget,” Interim Dean of the School of...
ELON University
A Will to Lead: Whitt family endows scholarship to assist Elon student-athletes
Elon alumnus and parent Grayson Whitt ’79 P’08 P’09 and his wife, Connie Whitt P’08 P’09, of Eden, North Carolina, have made a generous estate gift to endow the Whitt Family Athletics Scholarship, which will provide financial assistance to a student-athlete in any of the university’s 17 sports programs.
ELON University
Elon completes annual greenhouse gas emissions inventory
The annual Elon University Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory for the 2021-22 fiscal year has found that net emissions have decreased 32 percent since 2008, even with campus growth in building square footage and student population. The university started tracking its emissions output in 2008 as part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2037.
ELON University
Elon to host Festival of Lights and Luminaries event on Nov. 29
The entire Elon campus will shine bright during the annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Campus organizations, faith-based and otherwise, will display the importance of light during what it considered Elon’s “most beloved tradition.”. Organized by...
Comments / 0