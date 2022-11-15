ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Supplying social safety nets: Lumen Scholar Amaya Gaines ’23 advocates for more inclusive policymaking

By Caroline DiFrango
ELON University
 3 days ago
ELON University

Elon Law Review announces Volume 16 editorial board

Elon University School of Law Professor Eric Fink has announced the editorial board for Volume 16 of the Elon Law Review, the law school’s oldest scholarly journal. In addition to editing the journal, editorial board members earn academic credit by helping to plan and manage the Elon Law Review’s annual symposium.
ELON, NC
ELON University

ElonComm earns second nod on PRNEWS Education A-List

For the second consecutive year, Elon’s School of Communications was named to the PRNEWS Education A-List, a competitive distinction shared this year by 50 U.S. institutions recognized for preparing future public relations and marketing professionals. The list bills itself as the “ultimate comprehensive guide dedicated to the best higher learning institutions for public relations and communications.”
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon University awarded $300,000 grant to reduce gender-based violence

The Gender & LGBTQIA Center (GLC) has been awarded a grant of nearly $300,000 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women to expand efforts to reduce sexual violence, intimate partner violence and stalking, collectively referred to as gender-based violence. The grant proposes a project titled “Elon:...
ELON University

Four new members join Elon University Board of Trustees

The Elon University Board of Trustees has elected four new members to serve four-year terms — Patricia Chadwick P’16, Kelli Palmer ’98, John Replogle P’18, P’25 and Lee Williams. Patricia Chadwick P’16. From Greenwich, Connecticut, Chadwick is the founder and president of Ravengate Partners...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon team acts as consultants in Collegiate Ethics Case Competition

Entrepreneurship major Gavin Purdy ’23 and finance and project management double major Teddy Zinn ’25 represented Elon University in the 20th annual Collegiate Ethics Case Competition hosted by the University of Arizona’s Center for Leadership Ethics. The pair, mentored by Associate Professor of Business Law Christy Benson,...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter speaks to Elon community

Elon University students, faculty and community members gathered at the Turner Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to hear a story of fight and survival from Mark Schonwetter GP’23, a Holocaust survivor. “May this story hit you in a way you will never forget,” Interim Dean of the School of...
ELON, NC
ELON University

A Will to Lead: Whitt family endows scholarship to assist Elon student-athletes

Elon alumnus and parent Grayson Whitt ’79 P’08 P’09 and his wife, Connie Whitt P’08 P’09, of Eden, North Carolina, have made a generous estate gift to endow the Whitt Family Athletics Scholarship, which will provide financial assistance to a student-athlete in any of the university’s 17 sports programs.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon completes annual greenhouse gas emissions inventory

The annual Elon University Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory for the 2021-22 fiscal year has found that net emissions have decreased 32 percent since 2008, even with campus growth in building square footage and student population. The university started tracking its emissions output in 2008 as part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2037.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon to host Festival of Lights and Luminaries event on Nov. 29

The entire Elon campus will shine bright during the annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Campus organizations, faith-based and otherwise, will display the importance of light during what it considered Elon’s “most beloved tradition.”. Organized by...
ELON, NC

