Norma M. Armitage
Norma M. Armitage, 93, of Allentown, died Nov. 8, 2022, in ProMedica Skilled Nursing, Allentown. She was the spouse of Gwendlyn J. “Gwen” Armitage and the late Steward S. Snyder Jr. Born Aug. 30, 1929 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm M. and Isabel...
Community calendar
The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 501 Chestnut St., Emmaus. The program titled, “Moravians in Emmaus, the First 100 Years, 1742-1842” will be presented by Thomas McCullough, assistant archivist at the Moravian Archives in Bethlehem. This special program will cover the first 100 years in Emmaus including the early settlers, how the village became a closed Moravian community, the daily life, customs and stories of those who lived in Emmaus as well as important moments of those 100 years. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.
Bronson Wyatt Baer
Bronson Wyatt Baer, 31, of New Tripoli, died on Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. Born Jan. 3, 1991, in Allentown, he was the son of Susan E. (Fry) Baer and Dr. James H. Rush of New Tripoli and the late Thomas R. Baer. A graduate of...
Frederick W. Ruch Jr.
Frederick W. “Fred” Ruch Jr., 66, of Emmaus, died Nov. 5, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. He and his wife, Ruth M. (German) Ruch, were married 42 years on Sept. 27. Born Aug. 9, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the...
Carol A. Makovsky
Carol A. Makovsky, 68, of Whitehall, died Nov. 10, 2022, at home. She was the wife of Dennis J. Makovsky for 49 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Farrest and Patricia (McElroy) Marushak. She was a secretary for Stuyvesant Insurance, the Diocese of Allentown and Vitalistic Therapeutic...
Robert Linwood Hawthorne
Robert Linwood Hawthorne, 88, of Northampton, died Nov. 12, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Terrill “Terry” L. (Dankel) Hawthorne. Born in Hagerstown, Md., he was a son of the late Harry Flag and Margaret (Lynch) Hawthorne. He was retired from Bank of America. He then...
Catherine Tapler
Catherine Tapler, 100, of Northampton, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living. She was the wife of the late Louis Tapler for 52 years. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine (Youngkoski) Gaczor. She was a presser at Regal Sportswear, Northampton.
Russell J. Haas
Russell J. Haas, 95, of Whitehall, died Nov. 6, 2022, in Riverton Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Allentown. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Sinsky) Haas for 65 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late George Sr. and Lillian (Singer) Haas. He was in the U.S....
Harry H. Eberly Jr.
Harry H. Eberly Jr., 76, of Northampton, died Nov. 8, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Estella (Chimohosky) Eberly. He was a welder for 46 years, last employed by Air Products, Allentown, and retired in 2013.
Commissioners tackling homelessness in Lehigh County
A proposed 2023 budget amendment on job classification and pay plans led to a discussion among Lehigh County Commissioners on how to best address the homelessness issue during their Nov. 9 meeting. Homelessness has become a key issue in the last few weeks across the region. In fact, just last...
Jean Russell Mulvaney
Jean Russell Mulvaney, 89, of Allentown, died Nov. 7, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Harold Mulvaney. Born April 9, 1933, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late James and Marian (Huntsman) Russell. A devoted mother to Eileen (Larry) Kelley, Linda (Mark) Reid, Joanne...
Harvey L. Emert III
Harvey L. Emert III, 78, of Catasauqua, died Nov. 12, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Eugenia A. (Menio) Emert of Catasauqua for 45 years. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Harvey L. Jr. and Alice (Henry) Emert. He was a 1961 Catasauqua High...
County officials, artist unveil new painting at Comfort Cottage
Lehigh County Office of Children and Youth and elected officials took part in an unveiling of a painting recently at Comfort Cottage, 230 S. Cedarbrook Road, South Whitehall. The home is used as a comfortable place for parents to meet with their children in a home-like environment during supervised visits rather than the Government Service Center, Allentown.
Eva J. Kunkel
Eva J. (Hemerly) Kunkel, 92, of Allentown, formerly of Kempton, died Nov. 13, 2022, in Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation, South Whitehall. She was the widow of Arlan R. Kunkel, who died in 2012. Born in Lynnport, she was a daughter of the late John W. Hemerly Sr. and the...
Route 29 sidewalk discussions will begin with PennDOT
“I’m surprised by the amount of people who walk along the road (Route 29)” Supervisor Chairperson Daniel J. Mohr said in a discussion with fellow supervisor John D. Zgura, about whether or not a sidewalk should be added in the planned Pennsylvaia Department of Transportation project for Route 29.
Scenes from movie shot at Catasauqua’s Dery Mansion
The newly renovated historic Dery Mansion, 520 Fifth St., Catasauqua, played a supporting role as a setting for “Mr. Blue Shirt: The Inspiration,” an indie movie written, produced and directed by Easton-based actor Mike Stewart. The daylong shoot Oct. 14 was filmed in the basement pub, first-floor ballroom...
Oil spill, local homes evacuated
An overturned tanker truck leaking gasoline and diesel fuel at Paul Avenue and Union Boulevard caused the evacuation of hundreds of nearby homes just after 2 a.m. Bethlehem Fire Chief Warren Achey in a release reported no injuries or property damage, and emergency services, including city and Lehigh County HazMat teams as well as a hazardous waste company were deployed to manage the spill.
Anna T. Edelman
Anna T. Edelman, 87, of Northampton, died Nov. 3, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Alan C. Edelman Sr. for 42 years. Born in Coplay, she was a daughter of the late Alois V. and Mary (Schrantz) Recker. She assisted her husband with their...
James A. Sedora
James A. Sedora, 70, of Coplay, died Nov. 9, 2022, following a 10-year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Mary Lou (Sharkazy) Sedora for 49 years. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late George and Julia (Slota) Sedora. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves...
Gas leak leads to evacuations of several businesses
A vehicle struck a building along Chestnut Street, prompting evacuation of several businesses due to a gas leak. According to a news release from the Emmaus Police Department, officers responded to a report of a car striking a building at 1031 Chestnut St. 12:32 p.m. Nov. 10. The gas meter...
