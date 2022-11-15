The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 501 Chestnut St., Emmaus. The program titled, “Moravians in Emmaus, the First 100 Years, 1742-1842” will be presented by Thomas McCullough, assistant archivist at the Moravian Archives in Bethlehem. This special program will cover the first 100 years in Emmaus including the early settlers, how the village became a closed Moravian community, the daily life, customs and stories of those who lived in Emmaus as well as important moments of those 100 years. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO