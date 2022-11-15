Read full article on original website
lvpnews.com
Commissioners tackling homelessness in Lehigh County
A proposed 2023 budget amendment on job classification and pay plans led to a discussion among Lehigh County Commissioners on how to best address the homelessness issue during their Nov. 9 meeting. Homelessness has become a key issue in the last few weeks across the region. In fact, just last...
thebrownandwhite.com
Update: Bethlehem’s proposal for first year-round emergency shelter
Bethlehem City Council will vote next month on a measure to use $1.4 million in Housing and Urban Development funds to create Bethlehem’s first permanent emergency shelter. The City of Bethlehem received funding both from HUD and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, which will go toward addressing homelessness.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
lafayettestudentnews.com
Students ignore barriers as stairs to Easton remain usable
Despite barriers being put in place, students continue to use the stairs linking campus to downtown Easton. According to those who continue to use the stairs, progress on construction appears to be stagnant. “I think it’s still safe, especially living in Ruef or Keefe or South,” one student who wishes...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
homenewspa.com
Nazareth Borough Council honors Borough Employee of the Year, Erin Bowers
Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, November 7 to discuss grants, blitz spending, the hiring of a full-time police officer, parking, and the 2023 budget. First, council members approved a resolution to honor the Borough Employee of the Year, Erin Bowers, following her receipt of the Northampton County Award as Nazareth Borough’s top employee in 2022. Mayor Lance E. Colondo presented Bowers with a resolution, which stated: “Whereas Erin Bowers has proudly, faithfully, and effectively served the borough of Nazareth as an employee of its public works department for the past 17 years. Whereas the council of the Borough of Nazareth wishes to honor a person who has meant so very much to our borough in its day-to-day operations, its park system, and the maintenance and well-being of its plantings, flowers, shrubberies, and landscaping features. Now therefore be it resolved, and it is hereby resolved by borough council assembly, that Erin Bowers be thanked and commended as Nazareth Boroughs Employee of the Year for 2022.”
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 16th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). One staff member has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 484 inmates have tested positive; 483 have finished...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
Lehigh County school closed again by threat as administrators promise safe, secure education
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute was closed again on Wednesday after another threat was received, Pennsylvania State Police report. The North Whitehall Township school was shut Friday and Monday and went into a two-hour lockdown on Tuesday after threats came in, authorities have said. A large contingent of state police...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD board director resigns, cites work obligations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District director Craig Neiman has resigned, citing professional obligations that have made it difficult to attend board meetings. Neiman's resignation was effective Nov. 1, representing the BASD's District 2, which includes Hanover Township. The board will vote Nov. 21 on accepting his resignation. A...
lvpnews.com
Route 29 sidewalk discussions will begin with PennDOT
“I’m surprised by the amount of people who walk along the road (Route 29)” Supervisor Chairperson Daniel J. Mohr said in a discussion with fellow supervisor John D. Zgura, about whether or not a sidewalk should be added in the planned Pennsylvaia Department of Transportation project for Route 29.
Lehigh Valley schools face a ‘mental health emergency.’ How are they handling it?
More than 40% of local high school and middle school kids report they feel depressed most days, according to a recent study. More than 10% report they’ve tried suicide at least once, according to the study released Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Justice Initiative. The local numbers coincide with...
Proposed apartment building overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek clears zoning hurdle
Plans for a 50-unit apartment building that will replace a century-old home on a high, long, thin strip of land overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek and Colonial Industrial Quarter has the approval of the city’s zoning board. On Wednesday night, the board unanimously voted to allow variances on parking,...
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
lvpnews.com
Oil spill, local homes evacuated
An overturned tanker truck leaking gasoline and diesel fuel at Paul Avenue and Union Boulevard caused the evacuation of hundreds of nearby homes just after 2 a.m. Bethlehem Fire Chief Warren Achey in a release reported no injuries or property damage, and emergency services, including city and Lehigh County HazMat teams as well as a hazardous waste company were deployed to manage the spill.
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
Northampton County official warns residents about phone scam
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck is warning residents about a phone scam. Someone is calling people and telling them he is Lt. Dan Glade of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Houck said in a news release. Using various explanations, the unknown caller is telling people there is a...
The former Morning Call headquarters will be demolished. Here’s what will replace it.
A portion of the former Morning Call office building in Downtown Allentown would be demolished and apartments built in its place, the Allentown Planning Commission decided. A five-story, 231-unit apartment building is being planned for 101 Sixth St. Space would also be cleared to include a parking lot and a playground for Allentown childcare center The Learning Hub, according to plans shared with the city last week.
