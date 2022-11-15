Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, November 7 to discuss grants, blitz spending, the hiring of a full-time police officer, parking, and the 2023 budget. First, council members approved a resolution to honor the Borough Employee of the Year, Erin Bowers, following her receipt of the Northampton County Award as Nazareth Borough’s top employee in 2022. Mayor Lance E. Colondo presented Bowers with a resolution, which stated: “Whereas Erin Bowers has proudly, faithfully, and effectively served the borough of Nazareth as an employee of its public works department for the past 17 years. Whereas the council of the Borough of Nazareth wishes to honor a person who has meant so very much to our borough in its day-to-day operations, its park system, and the maintenance and well-being of its plantings, flowers, shrubberies, and landscaping features. Now therefore be it resolved, and it is hereby resolved by borough council assembly, that Erin Bowers be thanked and commended as Nazareth Boroughs Employee of the Year for 2022.”

