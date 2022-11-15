Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE NXT Stars Missing From Television Due To Visa Issues
WWE NXT is a constantly changing entity, as Triple H has his firm grip on everything that goes on with the product. For the past few weeks, a lot of NXT stars haven’t appeared on NXT television, and now the reason for that has finally been revealed. As seen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner: I Deserve A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Veteran wrestling referee Earl Hebner believes he is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Hebner was part of some of WWE’s most iconic matches, including the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. While Hebner is in Impact’s Hall of Fame, he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars
WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/18/22)
WWE invades the XL Center in Hartford, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup first-round match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch. – SmackDown World Cup first-round match: Ricochet vs. Mustafa...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Countdown To Impact Over Drive Gets #1 Contender’s Match, More
The Countdown to Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive pre-show card is shaping up nicely. Two matches have been announced, including a #1 contender’s matchup. The show will air at 7:30 PM ET on Impact! Plus and YouTube. You can check out the updated lineup below:. IMPACT World Tag Team...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Replaced In Match On Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. She was originally slated to face Toni Storm. Khan noted that she was not feeling well, but it was nothing too serious. Anna Jay will take her place, and if she beats the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in this non-title bout, she will get a future title bout.
ewrestlingnews.com
AR Fox Offered AEW Contract After Wednesday’s Dynamite
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AR Fox took the fall in the Trios Championship match to Death Triangle as he teamed alongside Dante & Darius Martin of Top Flight. Following the bout, the three babyfaces were interviewed for AEW’s social media and Fox spoke about what the chance to compete on Dynamite meant to him.
ewrestlingnews.com
Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Defend AEW Women’s Title Or Be Stripped
Because AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been unable to compete due to a back injury, Toni Storm has been named the interim AEW World Women’s Champion. Rosa was forced to withdraw from their title match due to the injury, and Storm won the interim title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out. Since then, Storm has spoken out about Rosa’s injuries and served as the interim champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Revealed On This Week’s ‘The Masked Singer’
AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was revealed as “The Bride” on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Video of the reveal can be seen below, via The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account. Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as “The Bride” ono...
ewrestlingnews.com
Top AEW Star Has High Praise For Mandy Rose
AEW’s Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has noticed the unbelievable run that WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been on. Rose has reigned as NXT Women’s Champion for 386 days as of today (November 18, 2022). Speaking on today’s Busted Open Radio, Rosa said:. “What...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT, New Match Added
A new match has been added to the WWE NXT episode airing next week. Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade has been announced for next week’s show by WWE. Jade and Choo have been feuding for a few weeks. Jade insulted Choo in a promo last week, and Choo admitted on this week’s show that some of what Jade said are insults she hasn’t heard since high school, but she promises to leave Jade with two black eyes. The promotional video is embedded below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO Title Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today, announcing that YAMATO will be facing off against Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder, which takes place on January 7th in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. YAMATO vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third Pay-Per-View for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Logan Paul’s Injury Status
After Logan Paul lost his match to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, he revealed that he was injured during the bout. Logan posted to social media that he had a “torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL.”. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling...
ewrestlingnews.com
Betting Odds For Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive Event Revealed
BetOnline has provided some betting odds for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive event, which features an Impact World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian. The event will occur at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can check out the betting odds below. IMPACT...
