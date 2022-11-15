Take a look at this assortment of business software that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services. Spraye is a new software management tool that creates efficiency in your lawn spraying business by making routing simple, compliance manageable, and customer service easy. Spraye allows users to create, view, edit, and share spraying schedules with teams and customers. Spraye also integrates with weather reports so users can adjust schedules based on real time temperatures, forecasts, wind speeds, and more. Spraye automatically records every-thing from compliance reports to property notes added by technicians about each client visited and lawn sprayed. Over time, a library of information is built that comes in handy—especially for new staff. Technicians can send customized messages to customers if there’s a change in schedule, if they want to share a tip, or to follow up on a service call. Quickbooks integration allows business owners to send and track invoices with the push of a button.

2 DAYS AGO