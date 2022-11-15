Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Beyond Identity to Bring Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication Solution to Market
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., announces a partnership with Beyond Identity, to bring a passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution to its network of value-added resellers. As a leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb continues to represent proven technologies...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
datafloq.com
The Importance of Big Data in Web Development Strategy
The current public health crisis continues to disrupt industries across the globe. One of the biggest lessons that are coming out of this ordeal is the crucial role that technology plays in building resilience. Big data, perhaps one of the biggest faces of technological disruption over the past few years, has played a central role in helping startups stay alive, even before the pandemic.
ambcrypto.com
New oracle on Cardano: An interview with Charli3 CMO and CTO
The continuous development in blockchain technology has resulted in users entering the zone of much more complex and conditioned transactions. However, both blockchain and smart contracts are unable to efficiently access off-chain data. Therefore, to resolve the ongoing limitations in the blockchain arena, Oracles were introduced to the masses. The...
aiexpress.io
Why Kubernetes security challenges call for a zero-trust strategy
Zero belief is a trending safety paradigm being adopted by among the world’s largest and technically superior organizations, together with Google, Microsoft and Amazon Internet Providers (AWS). The know-how finds its slot in just about each know-how platform and infrastructure, and Kubernetes is not any exception. Throughout industries, there’s...
salestechstar.com
Jitterbit Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace
API Transformation Leader to Provide AWS Customers Fast and Flexible Cloud and On Premise Access. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. In addition, the Jitterbit platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Managing your tech with limited IT resources
As companies around the world tighten their belts in the face of troubling economic adversity, it can be tough to see a way to keep your business working effectively for the foreseeable future. With component shortages hitting supplies of vital workplace technology across all kinds of industries, making sure your...
foodlogistics.com
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023
The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. Customer-oriented online businesses are flourishing immensely and are highly supported by the audience at large. If you are looking for business model ideas for your online marketplace. You have come to the right place. Here, you’ll get...
turfmagazine.com
Get Equipped: Software, Part 2
Take a look at this assortment of business software that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services. Spraye is a new software management tool that creates efficiency in your lawn spraying business by making routing simple, compliance manageable, and customer service easy. Spraye allows users to create, view, edit, and share spraying schedules with teams and customers. Spraye also integrates with weather reports so users can adjust schedules based on real time temperatures, forecasts, wind speeds, and more. Spraye automatically records every-thing from compliance reports to property notes added by technicians about each client visited and lawn sprayed. Over time, a library of information is built that comes in handy—especially for new staff. Technicians can send customized messages to customers if there’s a change in schedule, if they want to share a tip, or to follow up on a service call. Quickbooks integration allows business owners to send and track invoices with the push of a button.
Cleo Supercharges Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Integrations with Out-of-the-Box EDI Automation; Promises Faster Time-to-Market and Revenue Velocity
ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005971/en/ Cleo expands library of end-to-end integration capabilities with two new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Business Central solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
CMMS Now Integrates With ERP
CMMS now integrates with ERP and other software currently utilized in your tech stack. Synchronize Maxpanda Webhooks with your current apps. API Maintenance Integration: What does mAPI stand for? mAPI is a proprietary Maxpanda API software specifically developed to securely transfer data from your Maxpanda CMMS database to other software that also operate on highly secure API web protocols. mAPI Software Integration: Join millions of people like you who seek to manage their work orders online, seamlessly integrating preventative maintenance routines on buildings, vehicles, locations, assets and much more into their existing systems. Maxpanda CMMS Open API (mAPI) is documented using the latest SWAGGER and WEBHOOK tool sets. No support is given with 3rd party customer APIs and there is no additional charge for our API.
aiexpress.io
Meet the Israeli startups joining Google’s Growth Lab
Ten Israeli startups have been chosen for the sixth cohort of Google’s Startup Development Lab, a program launched by Google Israel in 2018 that now runs in 16 international locations. Riverside, Masterschool, Theranica, Guardz, Karma, Peech, OneStep, Anchor, Lexense, and Fundit will take part in Google’s 4-month unique program...
geekwire.com
Customer data platform Amperity adds marketing and HR execs from F5, RealWear
Amperity is bolstering its C-suite. as chief people officer and Megan McDonagh as chief marketing officer. Kumar was previously vice president of human resources at F5 and a longtime exec at Concur. McDonagh spent more than two decades at Intel and was most recently chief marketing officer at RealWear. The...
