Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth

Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving Holiday 2022

The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
SUPERIOR, WI
KFIL Radio

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam

Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake

(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Volunteers Needed Thanksgiving Week For Duluth’s Gobble Gallop

The Gobble Gallop is a fun Thanksgiving tradition in downtown Duluth that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event. As it is with all events of this caliber, it takes many volunteers to make the event a success. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, organizers need more volunteers for only November 24, but for the days leading up the event.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

