Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
It's a new look and from the recent weather forecast - just in time! Douglas County Highway Department's new snowplow trucks are the first in the area to debut the new fluorescent green warning lights - a light style recently approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature. The light style and...
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Northland. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North Shore. Heading into the week, the expectation was...
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
My friend Lori posted a picture of a deer she saw at her home in Cloquet. It appears to have a large sack on the front of it and looks unwell. She asked the question, what's going on with this deer?. A lot of people speculated that it might be...
DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
A familiar sight for many Northlanders during the holiday season will be going away this year when the lights come down. The City of Superior will be retiring the tree that it has used as a holiday focal point for decades when it cuts it down afterwards. The tree -...
The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
A weekend brunch with family and friends is kind of like a mini vacation of sorts. You all gather around the table and maybe have a mimosa or bloody mary, indulge in a delicious meal, and all catch up without a care about what time it is. Of course, don't...
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
A star is among us in the Northland and thankfully, she's documenting a lot of her adventures on Instagram! Actress and singer Christina Milian is spending time in Duluth right now thanks to a project she is working on. Back in November, I spotted a post by the star and...
(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
The Gobble Gallop is a fun Thanksgiving tradition in downtown Duluth that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event. As it is with all events of this caliber, it takes many volunteers to make the event a success. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, organizers need more volunteers for only November 24, but for the days leading up the event.
