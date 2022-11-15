ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

whatcom-news.com

Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-year-old who died in Lynnwood may have been exposed to fentanyl, detectives say

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who may have been exposed to fentanyl. Snohomish County deputies were called to a Lynnwood home on Saturday at around 4 a.m. after the boy was reported to be unresponsive. They gave the child medical aid until medics arrived and took the boy to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.
LYNNWOOD, WA
kpug1170.com

Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
kafe.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure

Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
koxe.com

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Snohomish County shelters brace for a cold, wet winter

EVERETT, Wash. — Six winter shelters are opening in Snohomish County this week, a total of 157 additional beds. But with so many people in need, it's being called a "stopgap" measure. "We need more year-round shelter beds," said Tyler Verda of Snohomish County Human Services. Fifty-five beds are...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

