Columbia, SC

Dave Wannstedt announces top six teams with USC ahead of Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of Week 12 games, former head coach Dave Wannstedt announced his top six college football teams on Big Ten Network’s “B1G Today.” Wannstedt’s top six teams are listed below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

