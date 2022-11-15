Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
‘A Huge Deal': Millions Have Long COVID, and More Are Expected
– Roughly 7% of all adult Americans may currently have had long COVID, with symptoms that have lasted 3 months or longer, according to the latest U.S. government survey done in October. More than a quarter say their condition is severe enough to significantly limit their day-to-day activities – yet the problem is only barely starting to get the attention of employers, the health care system, and policymakers.
French-speaking bloc to focus on development at Tunisia summit
The world's club of French-speaking countries will meet in Tunisia from Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, more than a year after President Kais Saied began an internationally criticised power grab. - Economic cooperation - The summit will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the now 88-strong group whose members, such as Armenia and Serbia, are not all French-speaking.
WebMD
Work Absences Hit Record Amid Viral Outbreaks
Nov. 16, 2022 -- Viral infections are causing unprecedented child-care strains in the United States, leading to a record number of absences from work, the federal government says. Between the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold, parents and teachers are struggling with child-care problems. The Bureau of Labor Statistics...
Comments / 0