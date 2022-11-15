Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UNR NevadaNews
Faces of the Pack: Kari A. Emm
With November being Native American Heritage Month, Kari Emm, a proud member of the Yerington Paiute Tribe, wants us to remember, “We are still here! We are strong, invincible and know how to persevere.” So, it is without question Kari Emm is passionate about her connection to and work with American Indian/Alaska Native students.
UNR NevadaNews
New support for STEM internships and talent retention in Nevada
Today the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced the Talent Retention Program, to include a funding award of $1.4 million over three years to support a new program being developed through the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Career Studio. Modeled after the Nevada Career Studio’s successful...
UNR NevadaNews
Wijkhuijs earns Go Tech Dr. Pepper Tuition scholarship
Nevada swimmer Josien Wijkhuijs was one of seven student-athletes in the Mountain West to be awarded $2,500 in tuition from the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation and Dr. Pepper as part of the Go Teach Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway. This is the third year of the Go Teach Dr. Pepper...
UNR NevadaNews
University launches line of products made from wool from its Rafter 7 sheep
With the holidays just around the corner, Santa has a new, unique gift option for Nevada Wolf Pack fans that is homegrown, literally. The University of Nevada, Reno is offering a new line of Nevada Wolf Pack wool products made from Rafter 7 sheep raised by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources.
UNR NevadaNews
What is health justice?
What is health justice? The University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Gender, Race and Identity intends to address this question with an upcoming panel from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the University’s Wells Fargo Auditorium. “Our panel brings together community and campus speakers to discuss...
Comments / 0