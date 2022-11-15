Read full article on original website
Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
City of Ferndale seeking public input on pedestrian infrastructure
FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale is asking for citizen input as it plans improved mobility throughout the city. Staff is conducting an inventory of pedestrian infrastructure to determine where there are gaps in accessibility. That information and input from the public will help the city craft an...
UPDATE: Skagit County man among four murdered University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.”. Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway was among the students found dead Sunday afternoon. Chapin was a freshman...
Sharon Shewmake wins State Senate race
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The 42nd District State Senate race appears to be over. The latest count from the Whatcom County Auditor’s office shows Democrat Sharon Shewmake with an 863-vote lead over Republican Simon Sefzik. The auditor says they have 550 votes left to count. Voter turnout in last...
