Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Related
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Felony Charges For Man That Rammed Police Vehicle
Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on...
Two 8th graders taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies at school
Officials say three students ate the THC edibles, but only two had an adverse reaction.
South Jersey Ex-Convict Admits Possessing Fentanyl, Weapons: Prosecutor
A 53-year-old ex-convict admitted possessing fentanyl and weapons, authorities said. Anthony Johnson, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 to an indictment charging him with the unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On July...
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested in teenager's fatal shooting has long criminal history
Police charging documents don't provide a motive behind a shooting in which a teenager was killed, and neighbors of the teenager said they are outraged by what they called the suspect's reckless behavior. "When you take a child from this world that hasn't had a chance to live a life,...
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on patrol in the area of North Market Street, Wilmington. A unit member observed a gold Chevrolet minivan traveling southbound on Market Street in the area of 26th Street failing to signal properly while turning. A traffic stop was initiated and after the suspect vehicle initially stopped, it then reversed into the state police vehicle. Troopers gave commands for the operator identified as Dawune Boardley to exit the vehicle, but he refused. Troopers attempted to take Boardley into custody, but he resisted arrest and attempted to flee on foot. Boardley was ultimately taken into custody. Subsequently, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 15 grams of marijuana, 2 Ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, troopers discovered Boardley was in possession of approximately 19.18 grams of crack cocaine and over $1,800 of suspected drug proceeds on his person.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
fox29.com
Video: 2 men robbed at gunpoint by group of suspects at West Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects caught on camera robbing two men at a West Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 52nd...
Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County
GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
proclaimerscv.com
Man Shot His Ex-Girlfriend 10 Times in Philadelphia, Vigil Was Held On Monday Night
A well-known employee of Target store was shot 10 times which led to her tragic death by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia and a vigil was held last night to. Sahmya Garcia, 21 years old, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Nov.8 just before 8:00 a.m. at Broad and Ellsworth streets. During the investigation, it was found that she was shot 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, police authorities said.
N.J. man sentenced to 12 years for gun-trafficking scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a Gloucester County man to more than 12 years in prison for scheming with a woman he met online to illegally purchase guns in another state and resell them in New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.
southjerseyobserver.com
Wanted on a Bench Warrant – Have You Seen Cesar Abreu?
Cesar Abreu is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of First Degree Narcotics and Weapons charges. Abreu has been wanted since June 19, 2019. He is 33-years old and is described as a...
Ex-Philly Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man Learns His Fate
A former Philadelphia police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man will spend 11 to 23 months in prison, multiple outlets report. A jury convicted ex-cop Eric Ruch, 34, of voluntary manslaughter in September for the killing of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in Germantown in 2017, as Daily Voice has reported.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses
A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
Woman pleads guilty to causing man’s overdose death in Bensalem hotel
Corrine Marie Smith, 43, of Jenkintown, was sentenced to state prison for five to 10 years after pleading guilty on Oct. 26 to delivering the drugs that caused the June 2020 overdose death of a Bensalem man. Appearing before Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh, Smith entered guilty pleas to...
Comments / 0