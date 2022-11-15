ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

WDEL 1150AM

2 dead following possible domestic shooting

Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Felony Charges For Man That Rammed Police Vehicle

Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on patrol in the area of North Market Street, Wilmington. A unit member observed a gold Chevrolet minivan traveling southbound on Market Street in the area of 26th Street failing to signal properly while turning. A traffic stop was initiated and after the suspect vehicle initially stopped, it then reversed into the state police vehicle. Troopers gave commands for the operator identified as Dawune Boardley to exit the vehicle, but he refused. Troopers attempted to take Boardley into custody, but he resisted arrest and attempted to flee on foot. Boardley was ultimately taken into custody. Subsequently, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 15 grams of marijuana, 2 Ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, troopers discovered Boardley was in possession of approximately 19.18 grams of crack cocaine and over $1,800 of suspected drug proceeds on his person.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
SMYRNA, DE
CBS Philly

Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County

GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
CAMDEN, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

Man Shot His Ex-Girlfriend 10 Times in Philadelphia, Vigil Was Held On Monday Night

A well-known employee of Target store was shot 10 times which led to her tragic death by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia and a vigil was held last night to. Sahmya Garcia, 21 years old, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Nov.8 just before 8:00 a.m. at Broad and Ellsworth streets. During the investigation, it was found that she was shot 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, police authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Wanted on a Bench Warrant – Have You Seen Cesar Abreu?

Cesar Abreu is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of First Degree Narcotics and Weapons charges. Abreu has been wanted since June 19, 2019. He is 33-years old and is described as a...
Daily Voice

Ex-Philly Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man Learns His Fate

A former Philadelphia police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man will spend 11 to 23 months in prison, multiple outlets report. A jury convicted ex-cop Eric Ruch, 34, of voluntary manslaughter in September for the killing of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in Germantown in 2017, as Daily Voice has reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses

A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
DOVER, DE

