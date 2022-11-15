Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on patrol in the area of North Market Street, Wilmington. A unit member observed a gold Chevrolet minivan traveling southbound on Market Street in the area of 26th Street failing to signal properly while turning. A traffic stop was initiated and after the suspect vehicle initially stopped, it then reversed into the state police vehicle. Troopers gave commands for the operator identified as Dawune Boardley to exit the vehicle, but he refused. Troopers attempted to take Boardley into custody, but he resisted arrest and attempted to flee on foot. Boardley was ultimately taken into custody. Subsequently, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 15 grams of marijuana, 2 Ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, troopers discovered Boardley was in possession of approximately 19.18 grams of crack cocaine and over $1,800 of suspected drug proceeds on his person.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO