State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in the Smyrna area. On November 18, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to its right and exited the roadway. The car continued northbound off the road for a short distance until it struck a set of trees, where it spun and came to rest.
Police: Felony Charges For Man That Rammed Police Vehicle
Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on...
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
One injured in Dover convenience store shooting
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured one at a local convenience store. Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers made contact with the victim at the hospital, who reported that he was at The Depot, located at 595 Forest Street, earlier in the day when he was shot by a man wearing a black puffy coat.
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
Ocean City Police Charge Two Teens for Vehicle Break-ins
Two teenagers have been charged with thefts from vehicles that happened in June. Police say on the morning of June 11th, they investigated over 20 such complaints in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside. Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Leon Spry Jr, and Josiah Bolden—both 18—are each charged with several counts of theft. Surveillance footage in the area aided in the investigation.
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on patrol in the area of North Market Street, Wilmington. A unit member observed a gold Chevrolet minivan traveling southbound on Market Street in the area of 26th Street failing to signal properly while turning. A traffic stop was initiated and after the suspect vehicle initially stopped, it then reversed into the state police vehicle. Troopers gave commands for the operator identified as Dawune Boardley to exit the vehicle, but he refused. Troopers attempted to take Boardley into custody, but he resisted arrest and attempted to flee on foot. Boardley was ultimately taken into custody. Subsequently, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 15 grams of marijuana, 2 Ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, troopers discovered Boardley was in possession of approximately 19.18 grams of crack cocaine and over $1,800 of suspected drug proceeds on his person.
DSP Investigating Ellendale Area Shooting
A 74 year old Ellendale area man heard a single gunshot Monday afternoon – just before 5pm and contacted police. Delaware State Police responded to a home on Reynolds Pond Road and found that the home had been struck by one round – the victim was not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contract Detective Saylor at Troop 4 – at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
Early Morning Millville Area Fire Under Investigation
Firefighters from Millville were called to a mobile home on East Lagoon Road in Dogwood Acres early Friday morning – just after 5 for a fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a single-wide trailer with an attached porch with fire showing from the rear. The fire was brought under control with help from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Frankford Fire Companies.
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fatal house fire in Elkton under investigation
The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of a fatal house fire on Thursday in Elkton. Officials said they responded to Walnut Grove Road just before 7 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found a mobile home engulfed in flames and...
Maryland State Police Asking for Help in Homicide Investigation
MILLINGTON, Md. – Maryland State Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in solving a homicide, after a man was found dead inside a home following a fire last year in Millington. Police said Wednesday that just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from Millington and...
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Maryland man sentenced to five years after 15-month-old ingests heroin and alcohol
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury, Maryland man was sentenced earlier this month to five years of incarceration after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said in a press release that the charges stemmed from an incident on...
Milton Man Convicted in Capitol Riot Sentenced to 30 Days in Prison
Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton, Del. pleaded guilty on July 14, 2022 to a charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Three additional charges against Schaefer were dropped.
One dead, one seriously hurt, in Cecil County house fire
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in the Elkton area that killed one person and critically injured a second. The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road. Firefighters found a woman outside of the house with critical...
