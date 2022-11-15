Every time Black Friday rolls around (it's on November 25 this year1), Amazon is one of the first places most of us head to to fill up our carts. That's because it has some of the most competitive deals around on basically everything our editors have been eyeing for months—including TikTok-viral goodies that can effortlessly elevate our closets and beauty routines—or simply make life easier (or prettier). Although this year's shopping event is still a week away, the fabulous news is that Amazon currently has tons of TikTok-approved items up to a whopping 80 percent off.

23 HOURS AGO