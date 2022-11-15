ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank

By Julia Shapero
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3eMS_0jBot91Y00

Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution.

The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s investigation.

“I don’t see how he does not get criminally charged together with others who were involved in both of those schemes,” Norm Eisen, one the report’s authors, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution .

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a probe into potential election interference in May 2021, which has since drawn in some of the biggest names in the GOP. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have both unsuccessfully fought subpoenas from Willis.

The Brookings report suggested that Trump and his allies — such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and a fake slate of 16 GOP electors — could face charges for solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with the performance of election duties, interference with primaries and elections and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

The former president and the others could also face charges for making false statements, false swearing, influencing witnesses, forgery, solicitation of other crimes and racketeering, according to the report.

Brookings touted the House Jan. 6 committee in its report for supplying concrete evidence and public testimony during its summer hearings, which confirmed previously reported details and revealed new information about potential violations of Georgia law.

While the Brookings report examined several anticipated defenses from Trump, it found that they would be “meritless.”

“When you have behavior that is as far out as this, there is no protection for it,” Eisen said, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The report comes as Trump is expected to announce a 2024 White House bid on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the helm of two investigations, one into […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Ex-Trump defense chief: ‘He’s unfit for office,’ shouldn’t run

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that former President Trump is unfit for office, and he does not want him to run for president in 2024.  Esper said on “CNN This Morning” that both parties should move on to a “next generation of leaders” who can unify the country and work on policy issues instead […]
WTWO/WAWV

Jan. 6 panel forms subcommittee on criminal referrals, unresolved subpoenas

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has established a subcommittee to craft possible criminal referrals and examine “all outstanding issues” facing the panel as it races a deadline to complete its work.  Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel formed the subcommittee about a month ago, grouping a number […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN
The Hill

Musk posts Twitter poll asking whether Trump should be allowed back on platform

Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on the platform on Friday to ask users if they believe former President Trump’s account should be restored. Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection following tweets he made that the company determined to be in violation of its policy against glorifying or inciting violence. But Musk, who completed his acquisition of the company last month, has indicated a hesitancy to continue Trump’s suspension and a general opposition to lifetime bans.
WTWO/WAWV

Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked

The Biden administration on Friday urged the Supreme Court to clear one of the legal obstacles blocking its student debt relief program, as part of the administration’s broader legal effort to have the policy reinstated. The administration is currently fending off two separate rulings issued over the last two weeks that have effectively halted President Biden’s […]
IOWA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

McConnell-Graham tensions boil over

This week’s bruising leadership fight in the Senate exposed simmering tension between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former President Trump’s closest ally in the Senate. Graham, one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans, sharply criticized McConnell’s leadership of the Senate GOP conference during a private meeting this week.   He […]
WTWO/WAWV

Lawmakers celebrate Pelosi: ‘A historical figure’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will step away from Democratic leadership next Congress marked a transformational moment on Capitol Hill Thursday, with liberals and even some Republicans offering praise and kudos to the California congresswoman. In a highly anticipated address from the House floor, Pelosi, who has led the Democratic caucus for 20 years, said she […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader

Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to elect Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as their leader over National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who announced his desire to replace McConnell at an acrimonious conference meeting Tuesday. A large majority of GOP senators voted to elect McConnell leader after a motion backed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other conservatives to delay […]
ARIZONA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said […]
WSB Radio

Judge allows Saturday early voting in Senate runoff election

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge said Friday that Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock. The move is a big win for Georgia Democrats and for Warnock’s campaign. Traditionally,...
GEORGIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy