As suburban inventory remains low, detached and attached homes are moving at different paces, according to new data from the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®. In October 2022, the time on market for detached homes in the Chicago suburbs rose 20% to 42. Meanwhile, for attached homes, the time on the market decreased 3% year over year, to 32 days. “Buyers can be a bit more selective, and the homes that are in great shape – those that are well cared for, priced correctly or updated thoughtfully – are still going very quickly,” Mainstreet President Debbie Pawlowicz said in a press release, reflecting on the data.

21 HOURS AGO