chicagoagentmagazine.com

How the Chicagoland market is balancing out

As suburban inventory remains low, detached and attached homes are moving at different paces, according to new data from the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®. In October 2022, the time on market for detached homes in the Chicago suburbs rose 20% to 42. Meanwhile, for attached homes, the time on the market decreased 3% year over year, to 32 days. “Buyers can be a bit more selective, and the homes that are in great shape – those that are well cared for, priced correctly or updated thoughtfully – are still going very quickly,” Mainstreet President Debbie Pawlowicz said in a press release, reflecting on the data.

