The National Weather Service continues a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua County, where additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snows. Southern Erie County also is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am, with storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet or more in the most persistent lake snows. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for both Chautauqua and southern Erie Counties from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO