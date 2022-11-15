Read full article on original website
Major lake effect storm pounding portions of WNY
The National Weather Service continues a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua County, where additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snows. Southern Erie County also is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am, with storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet or more in the most persistent lake snows. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for both Chautauqua and southern Erie Counties from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
Buffalo Braces For Crippling Lake-effect Snow Through Saturday
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) – Heavy, lake-effect snow is covering areas surrounding the Great Lakes on Friday. As a potentially historic storm settles over western New York. When all is said and done, the storm is expected to dump more than four feet over the next three days. “This is...
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Lake Snow Drifts Northward Friday, Crippling Event Likely For Buffalo
JAMESTOWN – The lake effect snow machine is still generating and pumping out bands of snow and while the majority of the snow for the Southern Tier will taper, a potentially historic event is just beginning for the Buffalo metro area. The National Weather Service continues the Lake Effect...
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though additional amounts will be in the […]
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Develops Tonight, Continues Into Thursday
JAMESTOWN – The lake effect snow machine is all gassed up and ready to go as bands of heavy lake snow will set up tonight and continue through Thursday, leading to the first significant snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning...
Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
Snow: Ready for round two?
Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
Lake effect snow will linger into Friday
ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday. Lake Erie temperature...
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
Winter Storm Warning for Cattaraugus County
Western New York is bracing for the first major Lake Effect Snow of the year. Cattaraugus County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday, with the WESB Weather Center calling for anywhere from 7-14 inches by the time all is done. Forecasts for McKean County are still calling for...
Chautauqua County Executive Discusses Winter Storm Response
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joined Justin Gould on WNY News Now’s daily noon show to provide an update on the winter storm response locally.
Watch: Live look at historic lake-effect snowstorm pummeling western New York
A historic lake-effect snowstorm is ongoing off Lake Erie as a potent single band of heavy snow is pointed at the Buffalo metro area.
First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
