Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Reporting Tool For Blocked R+R Crossings Like Those In Superior
I think we've all been there. Living (or more importantly - driving) in the Northland, we've probably all encountered a railroad crossing and waited while a train passed. This is especially true with the large number of railroad companies that operate multiple tracks throughout the region; it's hard not to encounter a crossing somewhere on your route.
northernnewsnow.com
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
Avoid Long Weekend Parking Lines By Riding The Shuttle Train To Duluth’s Bentleyville
Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will be opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa skydives into Bayfront Festival Park at 4:55 p.m. The attraction draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and busiest time to go is on Fridays and Saturday. If you live in the...
Did You Know Lake Effect Snow Could Happen On Minnesota Inland Lakes?
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
Douglas County’s Snowplow Trucks Now Feature Flashing Green Lights For Safety
It's a new look and from the recent weather forecast - just in time! Douglas County Highway Department's new snowplow trucks are the first in the area to debut the new fluorescent green warning lights - a light style recently approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature. The light style and...
Snow, My Goodness! Here’s How Much Minnesota’s North Shore Received This Week
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Northland. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North Shore. Heading into the week, the expectation was...
What’s Going On With This Deer Spotted Near Cloquet? We Asked The DNR
My friend Lori posted a picture of a deer she saw at her home in Cloquet. It appears to have a large sack on the front of it and looks unwell. She asked the question, what's going on with this deer?. A lot of people speculated that it might be...
Here Is What Is New At Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour Of Lights For 2022
The 2022 Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens for the season on Saturday, November 19, marking the start of the holiday season in the Northland. Celebrating its 19th year, even the most seasoned Bentleyville visitor will be in awe of the new setup and exhibits. Starting with the entrance, you will...
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
Superior To ‘Retire’ Holiday Tree After This Year + Plant New In Its Place
A familiar sight for many Northlanders during the holiday season will be going away this year when the lights come down. The City of Superior will be retiring the tree that it has used as a holiday focal point for decades when it cuts it down afterwards. The tree -...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving Holiday 2022
The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
Let’s Do Brunch! Here Are 9 Duluth – Superior Area Restaurants That Offer A Great Brunch
A weekend brunch with family and friends is kind of like a mini vacation of sorts. You all gather around the table and maybe have a mimosa or bloody mary, indulge in a delicious meal, and all catch up without a care about what time it is. Of course, don't...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
Duluth Fire Department Hosting Final Car Seat Clinic of 2022 Thursday
The Duluth Fire Department is reminding Northland parents and caregivers that their final car seat clinic of the year is coming up this Thursday, November 17. Registration is no longer required and checks at clinics will be completed on a first come, first served basis. The Duluth Fire Department, in...
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
Christina Milian Poses In Superior, Starts Duluth Diaries On Instagram
A star is among us in the Northland and thankfully, she's documenting a lot of her adventures on Instagram! Actress and singer Christina Milian is spending time in Duluth right now thanks to a project she is working on. Back in November, I spotted a post by the star and...
Volunteers Needed Thanksgiving Week For Duluth’s Gobble Gallop
The Gobble Gallop is a fun Thanksgiving tradition in downtown Duluth that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event. As it is with all events of this caliber, it takes many volunteers to make the event a success. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, organizers need more volunteers for only November 24, but for the days leading up the event.
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0