Duluth, MN

B105

New Reporting Tool For Blocked R+R Crossings Like Those In Superior

I think we've all been there. Living (or more importantly - driving) in the Northland, we've probably all encountered a railroad crossing and waited while a train passed. This is especially true with the large number of railroad companies that operate multiple tracks throughout the region; it's hard not to encounter a crossing somewhere on your route.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving Holiday 2022

The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
SUPERIOR, WI
KFIL Radio

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam

Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Fire Department Hosting Final Car Seat Clinic of 2022 Thursday

The Duluth Fire Department is reminding Northland parents and caregivers that their final car seat clinic of the year is coming up this Thursday, November 17. Registration is no longer required and checks at clinics will be completed on a first come, first served basis. The Duluth Fire Department, in...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area

Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Volunteers Needed Thanksgiving Week For Duluth’s Gobble Gallop

The Gobble Gallop is a fun Thanksgiving tradition in downtown Duluth that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event. As it is with all events of this caliber, it takes many volunteers to make the event a success. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, organizers need more volunteers for only November 24, but for the days leading up the event.
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
B105

B105

