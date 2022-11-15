Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center
The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
WISH-TV
Finding Faith: Holiday fundraisers to help support hundreds of families in need in time for holidays
In today’s Finding Faith Segment, Reverend Richard Hunter joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the effort to help to 565 families with a week’s worth of groceries and a turkey to anyone who needs help, especially the homeless and veterans in need. They have also...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
WISH-TV
Cibo Catering chef prepares Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich with Mozel Sanders BBQ Sauce
There often comes a time after the Thanksgiving Holidays where you may get tired of eating your leftovers in the traditional way and want to switch it up, and that’s what sandwiches like this are for!. Whitney Barnett, chef and owner of CIBO Catering, joined us to demonstrate how...
WISH-TV
Carmel City Center to host Small Business Saturday event next week
SHOP. DINE. ENJOY. LIVE! That’s the motto of the Carmel City Center and it will be even more special next weekend because you can support small businesses while doing all of that. Jimia Smith, VP and marketing director for Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, artistic director and senior...
WISH-TV
28 children to be adopted in Marion County on Friday
MARION COUNTY (WISH) — November is National Adoption Month. On Friday, 28 children will go home once their adoptions are finalized in Marion County. Local leaders hope the event will get more families to help kids in foster care. Caridad Ventura will adopt 15-year-old Angel. “We started the adoption...
WISH-TV
Beverly Hillis 90210 star Brian Austin Green teams up with ‘Stand Strong for Men’s Health’ Program, urges men to get annual health screenings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Beverly Hills 90210 star, Brian Austin Green, partnered with the ‘Stand Strong for Men’s Health’ program, a program designed to educate men about preventative medicine, the importance of getting annual health screenings, and how men can become advocates for their own health. WISH-TV’s...
WISH-TV
Christkindlmarkt opens for another year in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Christkindlmarkt is now open in Carmel through Dec. 30th. Maria Murphy, the CEO of the German inspired Christmas festival, said this is the first year the celebration will be held past Christmas. This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in...
WISH-TV
1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos
Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.
WISH-TV
Interested in a motorsports career? Kennya Santiago from IMS shares opportunities for college students in 2023
If your interested in a career in motorsports, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has lots of opportunities for you to explore. Kennya Santiago shares information on its College Program and all the paid internships IMS offers. Whatever field you are studying, IMS has something for you.
WISH-TV
Talking with strangers has its health benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – From a very young age our parents warned us about stranger danger. However, a new study suggests engaging with people we don’t know as adults has its benefits. Researchers at Harvard Business School looked at approximately 50,000 participants from multiple databases. The goal was to...
WISH-TV
Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Exploring the Creek, part 2
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles is going where few people have ever gone before – underneath the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. This week on Behind the Bricks, the IMS president goes exploring in the creek that runs underneath the Racing Capital of the World to see what mysteries lie beneath the 113-year-old racetrack and to give race fans exclusive behind the scenes access they can never get in person.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis-Based Behavioral Pediatrician’s Advice for Parents of Children with ADHD
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
WISH-TV
‘Second’ exhibit debuts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Goodyear will always remember the first time he finished second in the Indianapolis 500. “It was emotional,” Goodyear said. “Then the roar of the crowd, and Al (Unser Jr.) raising his hand because he had won the event. It was emotional.”. Goodyear reflected...
WISH-TV
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
WISH-TV
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
