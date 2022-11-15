Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.

At this time there is no suspect information or surveillance images available.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 111522 1143

