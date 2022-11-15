Update- Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez , 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

