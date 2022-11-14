ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Navy Times

Secret SEAL sub suffers secret mishap

A secretive Navy SEAL “Delivery Vehicle,” or SDV, secretly suffered a secret mishap during secret training on Oct. 24, officials confirmed this week. The SDV, basically a mini submarine launched from a bigger submarine that ferries SEALs on missions, allided with a fixed object that day, according to the Naval Safety Command.
MilitaryTimes

Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death

A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

In 2020, the United States armed forces budget exceeded $778 billion, which was by far the largest defense budget of any nation on Earth. The United States Air Force has more jets, planes, and helicopters than the five runners-up, combined. While the Air Force is most associated with aircraft, in fact every major military branch […]
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Army Gears Up to Fight With the Navy and Marine Corps

Training with other service branches provides an opportunity for improvement and better interoperability. The U.S. Army is looking to improve its interoperability with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region as competition with China. Compared to China, the United States possesses one extremely handy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise

A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
OGDEN, UT
defensenews.com

Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Military Base in Each State

The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
C. Heslop

6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program

The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)
DUGWAY, UT
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam

Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
IDAHO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Hawaii Marine honored for jumping off cliff to save woman’s life

A Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — the highest non-combat award for heroism — for saving the life of a woman who had been swept off a cliff in Hawaii. Cpl. Robert Farmer, a small arms repair technician stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was spending his Labor Day at the China Walls cliffs, a popular destination on Oahu. Then he saw a huge wave sweep a woman off the side of a cliff, according to an Indo-Pacific Command press release on Nov. 3.
HAWAII STATE
Gear Patrol

Save as Much as 45% on a Watch Made Tough Enough for Navy SEALs

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. For the uninitiated, Luminox has a long and storied history of making watches tough enough for some of the most brutal endeavors mankind has embarked upon. In fact, the brand has made timepieces for the Navy's SEAL program, ICE-SAR (Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue) and has even made a few in collaboration with famous survivalist Bear Grylls. Better still, the brand sells those same watches to the public. And right now, Luminox has launched a Black Friday Sale with savings of 25-45 percent off some of those very watches.
