Read full article on original website
Related
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Navy Times
Secret SEAL sub suffers secret mishap
A secretive Navy SEAL “Delivery Vehicle,” or SDV, secretly suffered a secret mishap during secret training on Oct. 24, officials confirmed this week. The SDV, basically a mini submarine launched from a bigger submarine that ferries SEALs on missions, allided with a fixed object that day, according to the Naval Safety Command.
MilitaryTimes
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam War
American troops resting during Vietnam WarWikimedia Commons. In 1967, John Chick Donohue, better known as Chickie among friends, made an incredible trip from America to Vietnam to provide his childhood friends with beer.
Killed in Korean War, US Army Cpl. Defibaugh accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh, 18, of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World
In 2020, the United States armed forces budget exceeded $778 billion, which was by far the largest defense budget of any nation on Earth. The United States Air Force has more jets, planes, and helicopters than the five runners-up, combined. While the Air Force is most associated with aircraft, in fact every major military branch […]
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Army Gears Up to Fight With the Navy and Marine Corps
Training with other service branches provides an opportunity for improvement and better interoperability. The U.S. Army is looking to improve its interoperability with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region as competition with China. Compared to China, the United States possesses one extremely handy...
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot to nearly two years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spying for China.
Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise
A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
'Cold War Navy SEAL' details CIA secret missions and the adventure of a lifetime
Little known to the public, the CIA waged a secret war in Africa by establishing a paramilitary Navy in the Congo that fought communist rebels.
Washington Examiner
On its 247th birthday, the Marine Corps can celebrate being the military branch most serious about China
Thursday is the 247th birthday anniversary of the Marine Corps. The nation's amphibious assault force, the Marines have fought in every major conflict the U.S. military has waged since the nation's founding. True, as Politico's Dave Brown notes, members of Congress are unfortunately again struggling to identify the Marine Corps'...
defensenews.com
Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
Washington Examiner
The secret to making Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life
The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since. McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.
The Largest Military Base in Each State
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program
The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)
Air Force veteran and his wife faced PTSD head-on with the help of All Secure Foundation
Air Force veteran Eric Ballester of Arizona, along with his wife, Sandra Ballester, shared their personal story of battling through PTSD — and how they turned to All Secure Foundation for help.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam
Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
MilitaryTimes
Hawaii Marine honored for jumping off cliff to save woman’s life
A Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — the highest non-combat award for heroism — for saving the life of a woman who had been swept off a cliff in Hawaii. Cpl. Robert Farmer, a small arms repair technician stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was spending his Labor Day at the China Walls cliffs, a popular destination on Oahu. Then he saw a huge wave sweep a woman off the side of a cliff, according to an Indo-Pacific Command press release on Nov. 3.
Gear Patrol
Save as Much as 45% on a Watch Made Tough Enough for Navy SEALs
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. For the uninitiated, Luminox has a long and storied history of making watches tough enough for some of the most brutal endeavors mankind has embarked upon. In fact, the brand has made timepieces for the Navy's SEAL program, ICE-SAR (Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue) and has even made a few in collaboration with famous survivalist Bear Grylls. Better still, the brand sells those same watches to the public. And right now, Luminox has launched a Black Friday Sale with savings of 25-45 percent off some of those very watches.
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
574
Followers
2K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0