Brandon Adams, CEO of Bee Famous, Talks About the Power of Networking, Content Creation, and Success in the Digital Age

The amount of digital media we are inundated with every day is astonishing. News, social media, advertisements, and so many other media focused platforms are available at the click of a button from anywhere in the world. The rise of media awareness has made users aware of the great tool that it can be for business and entrepreneurship. Kyle Cardoza is one of those understanding and strategic users of the media platforms at hand, and he is taking the internet by storm. Using platforms like Instagram, Facebook, but more importantly, TikTok, Kyle is able to use his speaking abilities and share his story with the whole world. Throughout his years in media, he’s learned three major lessons that have helped shape his success in the business media world.

2 DAYS AGO