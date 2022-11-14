Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in New Mexico
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake just south of the New Mexico state line near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday afternoon. USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Alamogordo, Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The earthquake was also felt in rural portions of Chaves, Lea, Otero, and Eddy counties.
Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexico county has proposed an ordinance to stop abortion clinics from operating. The Roosevelt County Commission is trying to do it using a land use ordinance, basically prohibiting facilities that are used to terminate a healthy pregnancy. During the meeting, Roosevelt County residents said that, although they’re in favor of preventing abortion […]
KFDA
Roosevelt County officials hosting public workshop on fairgrounds master plan update
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Roosevelt County officials are hosting a public workshop for the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds Master Plan update. A press release shows that the meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Roosevelt County Courthouse in the Commission Room. For those who can’t...
Clovis resident among two killed in Quay County crash with train, NMSP says
QUAY COUNTY, N.M — Two people were killed in a Quay County, New Mexico train crash November 4, according to the New Mexico State Police. At least one of the men killed was a Clovis resident, according to NMSP. NMSP said the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Quay Road AD near the intersection of […]
rrobserver.com
NMSP investigating three deadly accidents
On Nov. 4, New Mexico State Police officers in Quay County responded to Quay Road AD near the U.S. Highway 54 intersection after reports of a vehicle colliding with a train, according to a news release. “The initial investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by...
Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’
FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
