Curry County, NM

KOAT 7

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in New Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake just south of the New Mexico state line near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday afternoon. USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Alamogordo, Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The earthquake was also felt in rural portions of Chaves, Lea, Otero, and Eddy counties.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexico county has proposed an ordinance to stop abortion clinics from operating. The Roosevelt County Commission is trying to do it using a land use ordinance, basically prohibiting facilities that are used to terminate a healthy pregnancy.   During the meeting, Roosevelt County residents said that, although they’re in favor of preventing abortion […]
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

NMSP investigating three deadly accidents

On Nov. 4, New Mexico State Police officers in Quay County responded to Quay Road AD near the U.S. Highway 54 intersection after reports of a vehicle colliding with a train, according to a news release. “The initial investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by...
QUAY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
FRIONA, TX

