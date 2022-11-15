The crew that sold its lead IL-2 program to Roche is back with $93M to work on more next-gen I/O drugs

→ We led off Peer Review two weeks ago with what remains of Rubius Therapeutics — and it’s not much. But ex-CEO Pablo Cagnoni has quickly rebounded at another Flagship biotech, taking control at a place where he’s been a board member for the last year. Cagnoni is succeeding interim CEO John Mendlein at Endless RNA (eRNA) biotech Laronde, which had the exceptionally lofty ambition of developing 100 drugs by 2031 upon its May 2021 launch and then raised $440 million in a Series B to put the wheels in motion.

2 DAYS AGO