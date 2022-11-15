ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WL Board of Works approves new contract for Employee Assistance Program

By ROHIL SENAPATI Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRs09_0jBokFCa00
Board of Works announced the date of Family Literacy Week at Tuesday's meeting.  Sasha Patil | Staff Reporter

The West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety approved a new contract for the Employee Assistance Program, which provides therapy services and mental health treatment for City of West Lafayette employees free of charge.

This Employee Assistance Program, run by Willowstone Family Services, has existed since 2009 and provides mental health assistance for full-time city employees and their immediate family members, said Diane Foster, West Lafayette human resources director.

“The utilization rate increases every year,” Foster said.

Agreements for public services

The board of works also approved $121,924 for various public services provided by the Community Development Block Grant.

This money will help support various housing and food programs, Deputy Director of Development Jen Van Schuyver said.

Among the six programs that got funding were Meals on Wheels of Greater Lafayette, Food Finders Food Bank and the Senior Housing Assistance and Repair Program.

Sidewalk closure at Airport Road

The sidewalk along Airport Road between Harrison Street and US-52 will be closed until Jan. 6 for the installation of a water main, said Chris Gmyrek, an engineering technician representing the City of West Lafayette Engineering Department. This will supply water to various buildings that are developed in the area.

A temporary walkway will be added as a detour for pedestrians.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

UR 'at capacity;' no on-campus options left for students who missed initial interest phase

Purdue University Residences is no longer allowing students who did not sign up for the initial interest phase in October sign housing contracts for the 2023-24 year. UR sent an email Thursday night to students who logged into the university housing portal after the first interest phase — which ran from Oct. 12 to 23 — telling them that on-campus housing is at capacity.
The Exponent

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested on OWI charges this week

Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

11/18/22 Julie Meyers

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death. Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near…
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy