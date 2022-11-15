WL Board of Works approves new contract for Employee Assistance Program

Board of Works announced the date of Family Literacy Week at Tuesday's meeting. Sasha Patil | Staff Reporter

The West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety approved a new contract for the Employee Assistance Program, which provides therapy services and mental health treatment for City of West Lafayette employees free of charge.

This Employee Assistance Program, run by Willowstone Family Services, has existed since 2009 and provides mental health assistance for full-time city employees and their immediate family members, said Diane Foster, West Lafayette human resources director.

“The utilization rate increases every year,” Foster said.

Agreements for public services

The board of works also approved $121,924 for various public services provided by the Community Development Block Grant.

This money will help support various housing and food programs, Deputy Director of Development Jen Van Schuyver said.

Among the six programs that got funding were Meals on Wheels of Greater Lafayette, Food Finders Food Bank and the Senior Housing Assistance and Repair Program.

Sidewalk closure at Airport Road

The sidewalk along Airport Road between Harrison Street and US-52 will be closed until Jan. 6 for the installation of a water main, said Chris Gmyrek, an engineering technician representing the City of West Lafayette Engineering Department. This will supply water to various buildings that are developed in the area.

A temporary walkway will be added as a detour for pedestrians.